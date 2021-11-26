ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

7 New Netflix Documentaries to Binge This December After You're Done With Holiday Movies

By Stacey Nguyen
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the year comes to a close, Netflix remains devoted to its steady release of documentaries this December. It has something educational and informative for everyone, no matter if you're interested...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

‘Selling Sunset’ Returns: How Outrageous LA Real Estate Agent Christine Quinn Made Herself Star of the Netflix Series

Early in the new season of Netflix’s unscripted series “Selling Sunset,” launching Nov. 24, an employee at a realty firm offers to give a newly hired colleague some advice. “I know you said it’s just like high school,” she notes, before launching into a monologue about how she “fell into this trap” of believing a co-worker’s kind exterior and how another office employee is “jelly-fishy” — “‘cause jellyfish have no spines or whatever.” Christine Quinn, the star of “Selling Sunset,” delivers these observations calmly and conversationally, as if unloading is a daily practice, before punctuating it all with a goofy, face-shaking impression of how a jellyfish moves.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Best Movies Based On True Stories To Watch Streaming

Sometimes an event, a group, or person comes along with a tale so fascinating and engaging (for one reason or another) that it captivates the world. More times than not when that happens, those stories are turned into riveting movies detailing people's strengths (and weaknesses), merits, and other aspects, creating amazing cinematic experiences in the process.
MOVIES
Decider

New on Netflix December 2021

Netflix is breaking out the biggest stars to celebrate the end of 2021. This month, the streamer is releasing some huge new movies and shows, including a power player for awards season, a new season of Emily in Paris, and what could be the most star-studded film of the year. We can hardly wait for December to begin!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
phillyvoice.com

The 12 Days of Netflix Christmas Movies: 'The Holiday Calendar'

Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the time of year when you gather with friends and family and everyone you love to celebrate making it through another year by exchanging expensive gifts and drinking way too much. We're talking about the time of year where it's actually socially acceptable to watch Christmas movies.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

New Movie: Netflix’s ‘Single All The Way’

There’s a new holiday movie coming to Netflix! I absolutely get into the sprit watching moves like this! Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry. Streams on Netflix Dec 2, see the trailer inside….
TV & VIDEOS
KENS 5

‘Procession’ Review: Strangers find salvation through art in new Netflix documentary

During a brief break between takes on one of the several short films collected in “Procession” – Netflix’s new documentary that is part-anthology, part-making-of, part-marvelously poignant portrayal of artistic kinship – one of the six men participating in an initially dubious experiment to shake loose the grasp of past horrors likens his crew to the Avengers. It isn’t the first time Michael Sandridge makes the reference; that would be much earlier, when he first meets the five other middle-aged survivors of abuse by Catholic priests with whom he’ll endeavor to recreate those traumas in order to overcome them. That initial name-drop in “Procession’s” opening minutes sounds hypothetical. The second time around, you hear something else in Sandridge’s words: belief.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

35 Best Thanksgiving Movies on Netflix to Watch This Holiday

Thanksgiving Day is here and you've got your famous turkey recipe in roasting away in the oven, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade playing in the background, and family members arriving one after the other. Of course, Aunt Mary brings her amazing mashed potatoes and rolls, and your cousin Greg has mastered the art of the pie crust and is on deck to provide everyone with an epic dessert hour after everyone gets their Turkey Day feast on. As every one goes around the table and shares what they're thankful for, you realize how thankful you are for such a sweet (and yummy!) day filled with traditions to connect with the friends and family that are special to you.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Binging#Puff#Stories Of A Generation
CinemaBlend

Netflix New Releases: Don’t Look Up, The Witcher Season 2, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2021

The final month of 2021 is nearly upon us. It’s been another big year for Netflix as the sheer volume of original content seems to only increase. And fans of many of the popular series that Netflix has brought us will be finding something to love in their stocking this year as December finally brings us Season 2 of The Witcher, as well as more Cobra Kai and Queer Eye.
TV SERIES
Apartment Therapy

Netflix Created a Cozy Blanket So You Can Bundle Up While Binge-Watching

With what feels like an endless amount of TV shows and movies in its library, Netflix sure knows how to keep you entertained. Now, it wants to keep you warm and cozy as well. The popular streaming service has partnered up with vegan lifestyle brand UnHide to launch a collection of throw blankets, robes, and ponchos to make your next binge-watching sesh a lot more comfy.
TV SHOWS
Talking With Tami

New Movie: A Holiday Chance

When the family of the founder of a multi-million-dollar film production company experiences some tragic events during the Christmas holidays, two sisters Noel Chance (Nafessa Williams) and Naomi Chance (Sharon Leal) must set aside a life-long rivalry and come together to turn the company around and keep the family intact. In theaters November 24th! See the trailer inside!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
NPR

The 2021 holiday movie guide: 100+ new films to get you in the spirit

Every year, more outlets offer holiday movies (and by that I mean overwhelmingly Christmas movies, but occasionally not). And the places that offer them seem to offer more. It has become a kudzu situation. How are we getting VH1 holiday movies now? How did Food Network get involved?. Nonetheless, here...
MOVIES
PopSugar

Netflix Is Ending the Year on a High With These Original TV Shows Out in December

This year is almost over, but Netflix still has plenty of new content up its sleeves! December will be home to a wide variety of Netflix original TV shows — and it's not all about holiday-themed content, either. We'll see the new seasons of beloved favorites like Cobra Kai, Queer Eye, Emily in Paris, and Money Heist, plus the long-awaited return of surprise hit The Witcher. If you're looking for brand-new content, Netflix has plenty of that too, with intriguing original shows from around the world, ranging from reality competitions to quirky comedies and tense dramas. Keep reading for a complete listing of all the Netflix original shows that should be on your to-watch list all December long.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch After You’re Done With “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

How are movie critics surviving the pandemic? By making punching bags out of classic film reboots and sequels. Alas, that was the very fate of Ghostbusters; Afterlife, which opened to mixed reviews and suffered from comments like this one, from Boston Globe‘s Mark Feeney: “It has its moments… but they don’t make up for a general flat-footedness and tendency to wobble.” Nonetheless, 95 percent of audiences loved it, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and isn’t that all that really matters? Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Carrie Coon (Fargo), Mckenna Grace (Young and the Restless), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). It’s a direct sequel to the original ’80s Ghostbusters films. The movie has been delayed four times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has finally been released in the United States on November 19. When you’re done being mesmerized by People‘s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd, here are five movies you should see after Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
MOVIES
KGUN 9

Five shows to binge in December 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream. THE BEATLES: GET BACK. Premise: The Beatles gather together to record...
TUCSON, AZ
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a trailer for “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!,” which premieres Dec. 10. The series is a live action and animation hybrid mock starring Kyle Mooney as both Skip and Treybor, twin brothers who serve as hosts of a mock TV special. Over eight episodes, Skip and Treybor celebrate ’80s and ’90s television with a focus on the Saturday morning cartoon experience. The trailer features the fictional news story of the disappearance of actors Lottie Wolfe (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Sean Benjamin (Dylan Sprouse) as well as a mock music video by Johnny Rash (also Mooney) called “Awww Shut Up.” Bento Box...
TV SERIES
PopSugar

The Single All the Way Cast Give Gay Dating Advice For Cuffing Season

When we heard Netflix was releasing a gay holiday rom-com this year, it was already our favorite. It has everything you'd expect: a snowy small town, a wholesome family, a big-city visitor on a quest for love, and festive decor galore. Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy, and Jennifer Robertson need not...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy