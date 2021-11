I've read with concern the glee some people have for Cobb County's share of the infrastructure boondoggle. They act as if this is free money, a gift from the gods of Washington D.C. It's not! This is theft from our children and grandchildren. This pyramid scheme will ultimately have to be paid by someone. That payment will come in the form of higher taxes or lowered services, not for us but our grandchildren. The sole beneficiary in this scheme are current-day politicians' reelection bids.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO