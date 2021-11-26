Morpheus Absolutely Looks Cooler Than Ever In Last Matrix Resurrections Image

Eréndira Ibarra, the Mexican actress who participates in Matrix. She will share credits with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. Eréndira Ibarra is the Mexican actress who is part of the cast of The Matrix Resurrection and who, therefore, will share credits with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. Eréndira is the daughter of director Epigmenio Ibarra, she is 36 years old and a few days ago she shared an image of Lexy, the character that she will play in the fourth installment of the saga of the sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The new installment of The Matrix will be directed by Lana Wachowski, creator of the Netflix series Sense8. The premiere is scheduled for Dec. 22 in the United States and other countries. Eréndira Ibarra has participated in several Argos productions, such as the Capadocia, Las Aparicio, Infames and Ingobernable series. She also worked on Lana Wachowski on the Sense8 series.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO