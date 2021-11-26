ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Clear for Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hilton (toe) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers. After logging a limited session...

www.cbssports.com

107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
FanSided

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
NFL
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Message For The Colts

It doesn’t matter if he’s suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New England Patriots, Tom Brady absolutely loves beating the Indianapolis Colts. Following this Sunday’s win, Brady was asked if it’s still a thrill to beat the Colts. He kept his response very short, telling reporters, “Oh yeah. Absolutely.”
NFL
NESN

What Drew Bledsoe Told Mac Jones In Locker Room After Patriots-Titans

Tom Brady’s heir and predecessor shared an embrace after Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Drew Bledsoe, like fellow former Patriot Stephen Gostkowski, was in the stands to watch New England earn a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. (The two had very different views of the Patriots’ blowout victory, by the way.)
NFL
WGR550

How are the freaking Patriots in 1st place?

All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dalvin Cook News

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is getting carted to the locker room on Sunday evening. The Vikings are trailing the 49ers, 31-26, on Sunday evening. Cook had 10 attempts for 39 yards before getting carted off. Cook was down on the field, appearing to be in pain in...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran skill player on Monday. Per NFL reporter Doug Kyed, the Jags released wide receiver John Brown. “The [Jaguars] released veteran WR John Brown from their practice squad,” Kyed tweeted. Brown joined the team’s practice squad on November 8. The eight-year vet was...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Monday Night Football?

Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
NFL
CBS Denver

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg Injury

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers get concerning update on rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a critical matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, but they may be without one of their key offensive weapons for the rivalry clash. According to ProFootballTalk, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that rookie tight Pat Freiermuth was in concussion protocol following Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.
NFL

