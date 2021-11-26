Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out again due to quad

Despite listing 10 players on Saturday's practice report, the Buccaneers have ruled out only one. Tampa Bay will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown as he continues to rehab an injury. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, who suffered a knee injury in the last play of last Sunday's game in Washington, is doubtful after not practicing all week. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches are all questionable. Gronkowski and Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that the 'arrow was pointing up' on Gronkowski playing on Monday night so hopefully Saturday was just a rest day in anticipation of an increased workload. The Bucs will see if Delaney can clear concussion protocol before Monday night and will hope that Nuñez-Roches will be ready to go after suffering an ankle injury in practice this week. With Vea doubtful, Nuñez-Roches will be needed in the interior rotation of the defensive line.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO