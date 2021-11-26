ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out again due to quad

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Shepard (quadriceps) won't play Sunday against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Shepard...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Eli Manning Makes Surprising Admission About Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL for the past few weeks. After finally splitting from the Cleveland Browns and entering free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler landed on the Los Angeles Rams. He made his debut for his new team on Monday night against the San...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Big Announcement

On Tuesday's edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he's going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin's spacecraft, the New Shepard. "Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
On3.com

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant comments on Jason Garrett firing

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant commented on the recent firing of New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who coached him in Dallas. Bryant's strange comment on Twitter seemed to reassure rookie receiver Kadarius Toney that his career will be much better with Garrett leaving. Dez Bryant on Jason...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Logan Ryan: No practice due to COVID protocols

Ryan (undisclosed) is not practicing Friday due to the NFL's protocols relating to COVID-19, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The Giants haven't placed Ryan on the COVID-19 list as of yet, so the reason for his being kept away from the team remains unclear. The starting safety's status will need to be monitored ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Buccaneers.
NFL
State
New York State
CBS Sports

Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Ruled out Monday

Carter (ankle/illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Carter was unable to practice this week due to a stomach illness and will miss a third straight game as a result. Quincy Roche and Cam Brown should see additional snaps in primetime.
NFL
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts, Eagles Can't Overcome Mistakes In Loss Against New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions Sunday as the Eagles lost to the New York Giants, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium. The loss makes the Eagles 5-7 on the season. The Eagles (5-7) were their own worst enemy. They had four turnovers, with running back Boston Scott losing a fumble that Julian Love recovered at the New York 40 with 1:34 to play. The Eagles had one more chance in the final 1:11. They got a first down at the Giants 27 and had to spike the ball. Hurts threw three passes and nearly had Jalen Reagor for a TD on...
NFL
USA Today

Bucs WR Antonio Brown (ankle) ruled out for Monday night vs. Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their key playmakers on offense for yet another game. Wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss Monday night's game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed to the media Saturday afternoon. Brown suffered the...
NFL
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
CBS Sports

Giants' Devontae Booker: Limited again

Booker (hip) remained limited at Friday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Both Booker and Saquon Barkley (hip) have logged back-to-back limited practices coming out of a bye week as the Giants prepare to play in Tampa on Monday. It's possible both running backs end up listed as questionable for the final game for Week 11, leaving a number of fantasy managers in a bind. Booker and Barkley both have one more chance Saturday to upgrade to full participation before the Giants release their final injury report.
NFL
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown ruled out for Buccaneers' Monday night game vs. Giants with sprained ankle

Antonio Brown's ankle sprain will keep him sidelined for Monday night's game against the Giants, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Saturday. The former All-Pro receiver will miss his fifth consecutive game. Brown has not practiced since sustaining the injury. While Brown is out, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Dante Pettis: Out for season

Pettis, who was placed on injured reserve Friday, will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Pettis played in just three games with the Giants this season, recording 10 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown primarily as a depth fill-in with a number of starters out due to injury. the 26-year-old has played in just 10 games since the start of last season and has yet to play a full 16 games in any season since being drafted back in 2018.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 20: Antonio Brown Only Bucs Player Ruled Out

Despite listing 10 players on Saturday's practice report, the Buccaneers have ruled out only one. Tampa Bay will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown as he continues to rehab an injury. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, who suffered a knee injury in the last play of last Sunday's game in Washington, is doubtful after not practicing all week. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches are all questionable. Gronkowski and Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that the 'arrow was pointing up' on Gronkowski playing on Monday night so hopefully Saturday was just a rest day in anticipation of an increased workload. The Bucs will see if Delaney can clear concussion protocol before Monday night and will hope that Nuñez-Roches will be ready to go after suffering an ankle injury in practice this week. With Vea doubtful, Nuñez-Roches will be needed in the interior rotation of the defensive line.
NFL
#Giants#Quad#American Football#Nfc East
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver's starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants struggle in prime time again, fall to Bucs

The New York Giants defense struggled right from the start as they let the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drive right down the field at ease and got down early. Even though the Giants tied the score at 10 in the second quarter, the game was never really close. The defense wasn't able to slow the Bucs down and the offense committed three turnovers on the day.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyle Rudolph ruled out with ankle injury for Giants

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury sustained early in the third quarter. Rudolph had a 28-yard gain on a pass from Daniel Jones on the third play from...
NFL
NFL
NFL
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
USA Today

Giants' Logan Ryan likely out for second straight game due to COVID-19

The New York Giants were hopeful to get safety Logan Ryan back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 but his return fell short. Now he'll likely miss his second straight game due to COVID-19. Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed on Friday that Ryan, who is fully vaccinated...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Tried Out Nine Players

The New York Giants brought in nine free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson. The Giants have dealt with a number of injuries to their skill position players and offensive linemen this year, so it's not surprising to see them searching for depth. Dolegala, 25, signed with...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Suffers quad injury

Jackson (quadriceps) is questionable to return Sunday against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Jackson left the game in the first half, and it remains to be seen if he'll return to action, but his potential absence would be a huge blow to the Giants' defensive scheme. If he can't play, Pharoh Cooper (as returner) and Darnay Holmes (at cornerback) would be in line to play bigger roles.
NFL

