Following Boston's 8-point loss against the Spurs on Friday, head coach Ime Udoka shared some words after the game, calling the team selfish for their play on the court. “We can’t dig ourselves that hole, come out flat for no reason,” said the Celtics coach. “It’s habits and we need to break – not trying to go isolation with all those, you know we got Marcus, Jaylen, Jayson, and Dennis starting. They need to learn to play together. Not try to just get baskets for themselves.”

