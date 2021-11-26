ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Playcrafters Barn Theatre Holding Auditions For ‘The Odd Couple’

By Jonathan Turner
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Playcrafters Barn Theatre will hold auditions for the comedy “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon, directed by Teresa Moore (most recently seen on Playcrafters’ stage in “Marie and Rosetta”) on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 4 p.m. to 6...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 1

Related
QuadCities.com

West Davenport Arts Council Holding Exhibit And Art Opening For Local Artists

The West Davenport Arts Council, in conjunction with Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCC QC), is hosting a wine and cheese art exhibition for local artists Sara Meyer, Karene Nagel, Wendy “Bingo” Fellenzer, Cathy Bolkcom, Cyndi Peterson, Sarah Robb, Jen Hansen and Mona Ritemon on the evening of Wednesday, December 1st, from 6-8pm. These artists work in various mediums and styles and what unites them is their connection to Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCC QC).
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Check Out ‘Art On Lockdown’ At Quad City Arts

Through December 3, Quad City Arts presents “Art on Lockdown.” This diverse exhibition features 80 works of art by 67 regional artists. As “Shelter in Place” began in March 2020, Quad City Arts’ staff searched for different ways to connect with the community and for a way to encourage artists to keep creating at a confusing time. As most non-essential workers found themselves working from home or not working at all, they needed something constructive to fill their time. Creativity helps people cope with isolation, anxiety, and boredom by refocusing the brain. In 2020, creativity showed up in many ways as people learned how to bake bread, speak a new language, play an instrument, or create visual art.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Mike Zito Playing Rhythm City In Davenport

Mike Zito will be performing at the Rhythm Room at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., in Davenport, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Moline, IL
Entertainment
City
Moline, IL
City
Madison, IL
QuadCities.com

NEW CONCERT ALERT! Chingy And Too Hype Crew Coming To East Moline’s Rust Belt

Chingy and Too Hype Crew are coming to East Moline‘s Rust Belt at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022!. www.eventbrite.com/e/chingy-too-hype-crew-tickets-215902719847. Chingy, who single handedly influenced cultural slang with “thurr” and “hurr” following the smash Billboard Hot 100 hit “Right Thurr,” achieved superstardom success with seven other Hot 100 hits, including “Holidae In,” “One Call Away” and many more. An actor and philanthropist, Chingy, achieved rapid mainstream success with the release of his double-Platinum RIAA certified debut album, Jackpot and knocked himself out of the No. 1 position with his second platinum album Powerballin’, featuring Hot 100 hit “Balla Baby” as well as a collaboration with Janet Jackson on “Don’t Worry.” Chingy followed up with another RIAA-certified Gold record, Hoodstar, which also reached the Billboard 200 Top 10, and spawned Hot 100 singles “Pullin’ Me Back” featuring Tyrese and “Dem Jeans.”
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Channel Cats Playing RIBCO Saturday Night

At RIBCO, Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Channel Cats will be performing!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Simon
QuadCities.com

Moline’s Black Box Theatre Presenting ‘Christmas Carol: On The Air’

Christmas comes to the Black Box Theatre as they present “Christmas Carol: On the Air,” featuring the classic Dickens story amongst the trappings of a 1940’s radio show. The cast includes Kayla Jo Pulliam Mendoza, Wendy Czekalski, Matt Walsh, Renaud Haymon, Scott Tunnicliff, Scot Gehret, Patrick Gimm, Patti Flaherty, Dee Canfield, Tom Vaccaro and Adrienne Jane Evans. Directed and designed by Lora Adams with Light design by David Miller.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Odd Couple#Arts#Zoom#Asap#The Quad City Times
QuadCities.com

Showcase Your Talents At Bootleg Hill’s Open Mic Tomorrow

The musical open mic night is back. Happening weekly at Bootleg Hill Honey Meads in downtown Davenport. All are welcome. Hosted by Dan Fennesy and starts at 8 p.m. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

The Mockingbird on Main and Max Moline to Present An Oak Tree Featuring The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Actor Ben Gougeon

The Mockingbird On Main and Max Moline present the Quad Cities premiere of Tim Crouch’s An Oak Tree. Directed by Mr. Moline and starring Ben Gougeon, a veteran actor of stage and screen who has recently relocated to the Quad Cities, An Oak Tree will be performed at The Mockingbird On Main in Davenport from November 26 – December 5,
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

It’s Nothing Trivial: Check Out Trivia Night Live In Bettendorf Tonight

Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. It’s Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Get Pale Shelter With This Week’s Video You Deserve

And so, every Monday, we give you a music video. A fun, funny music video. Something that’ll make you smile, make you laugh, make you reminisce, and make you realize that back in the day, music video creators were probably either insane or heavily intoxicated. But were also incredibly entertaining.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
QuadCities.com

Wise Men Ninja Wizards, Forty Twos, That Dam Shopping Trip, And More In This Week’s FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Behind The Fluff: The Tawdry Tales Of Festival Of Trees’ Teddy Bear Teas

Entertainment is a tricky thing. One person’s wholesome fare is another person’s demon-possessed trash. From time to time, I’ll get emails from irate people who are disappointed that I’ve recommended some bit of entertainment they find to be offensive. One of them messaged me about it. Another called me, taking me to task for “leading children down the path of evil.” How she knew I’d been a tour guide at Disneyland is beyond me. But nonetheless, this lady wasn’t pleased. “You shouldn’t be telling parents to let their children go to demonic concerts…you should be warning them about harmful entertainment!” she said.
FESTIVAL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy