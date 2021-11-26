Playcrafters Barn Theatre Holding Auditions For ‘The Odd Couple’

Chingy and Too Hype Crew are coming to East Moline‘s Rust Belt at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022!. www.eventbrite.com/e/chingy-too-hype-crew-tickets-215902719847. Chingy, who single handedly influenced cultural slang with “thurr” and “hurr” following the smash Billboard Hot 100 hit “Right Thurr,” achieved superstardom success with seven other Hot 100 hits, including “Holidae In,” “One Call Away” and many more. An actor and philanthropist, Chingy, achieved rapid mainstream success with the release of his double-Platinum RIAA certified debut album, Jackpot and knocked himself out of the No. 1 position with his second platinum album Powerballin’, featuring Hot 100 hit “Balla Baby” as well as a collaboration with Janet Jackson on “Don’t Worry.” Chingy followed up with another RIAA-certified Gold record, Hoodstar, which also reached the Billboard 200 Top 10, and spawned Hot 100 singles “Pullin’ Me Back” featuring Tyrese and “Dem Jeans.”
Comments / 1