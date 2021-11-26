The Best Walmart Cyber Deals to Buy Online

Walmart

If we were playing a word association game and were prompted with “Black Friday,” our response would likely be “Walmart.” We all know that Walmart has mind-boggling deals every Black Friday, from tech, to furniture, to beauty, to fashion and more. The crowds at the store can be a little much though — not to mention the long lines. That’s why we’re shopping online!

We’ve picked out 27 amazing Black Friday deals available on Walmart’s website right now in all of the top categories. Ready to fill up that shopping cart without having to leave your couch? Scroll down to see our picks!

Tech — Up to 50% Off

Walmart

Take 19% off Apple AirPods Pro!

Other Top Tech Deals:

Home — Up to 49% Off

Walmart

Take 43% off the Shark Cordless Pet Plus Stick Vacuum!

Other Top Home Deals:

Furniture — Up to 54% Off

Walmart

Take 54% off the Better Homes & Gardens Bedford Leaning Desk!

Other Top Furniture Deals:

Bedding — Up to 50% Off

Walmart

Take 40% off the Zeny Weighted Blanket!

Other Top Bedding Deals:

Fashion — Up to 43% Off

Walmart

Take 38% off the Reebok Cozy Fleece Zip Up Hoodie!

Other Top Fashion Deals:

Storage — Up to 60% Off

Walmart

Take 47% off the Ktaxon Wooden Floor Cabinet!

Other Top Storage Deals:

Holiday — Up to 38% Off

Walmart

Take 38% off the Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar!

Other Top Holiday Deals:

Beauty — Up to 43% Off

Walmart

Take 43% off the CHI 1″ Tourmaline Ceramic Hairstyling Iron!

Other Top Beauty Deals:

TVs — Up to 54% Off

Walmart

Take 54% off the LG 48″ Class 4K UHD Smart TV!

