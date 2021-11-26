ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Walmart Cyber Deals to Buy Online

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2042rl_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

If we were playing a word association game and were prompted with “Black Friday,” our response would likely be “Walmart.” We all know that Walmart has mind-boggling deals every Black Friday, from tech, to furniture, to beauty, to fashion and more. The crowds at the store can be a little much though — not to mention the long lines. That’s why we’re shopping online!

We’ve picked out 27 amazing Black Friday deals available on Walmart’s website right now in all of the top categories. Ready to fill up that shopping cart without having to leave your couch? Scroll down to see our picks!

Please note all deals, product information and pricing are valid at the time of update but subject to change.

Tech — Up to 50% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrL6L_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

Take 19% off Apple AirPods Pro!

Other Top Tech Deals:

Home — Up to 49% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Gtwx_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

Take 43% off the Shark Cordless Pet Plus Stick Vacuum!

Other Top Home Deals:

Furniture — Up to 54% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGV8j_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

Take 54% off the Better Homes & Gardens Bedford Leaning Desk!

Other Top Furniture Deals:

Bedding — Up to 50% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LKXd_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

Take 40% off the Zeny Weighted Blanket!

Other Top Bedding Deals:

Fashion — Up to 43% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTTc2_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

Take 38% off the Reebok Cozy Fleece Zip Up Hoodie!

Other Top Fashion Deals:

Storage — Up to 60% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAZZf_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

Take 47% off the Ktaxon Wooden Floor Cabinet!

Other Top Storage Deals:

Holiday — Up to 38% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ez4Jp_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

Take 38% off the Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar!

Other Top Holiday Deals:

Beauty — Up to 43% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5Ppb_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

Take 43% off the CHI 1″ Tourmaline Ceramic Hairstyling Iron!

Other Top Beauty Deals:

TVs — Up to 54% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebXxQ_0d7Y1TKB00
Walmart

Take 54% off the LG 48″ Class 4K UHD Smart TV!

Looking for more? Shop all Black Friday deals at Walmart here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

