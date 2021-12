We're knee-deep into the holiday season which means loading up on food, treats, gifts, wrapping paper, decorations and more are all part of the festivities and celebration. If you live in Berkshire County you know how important it is to shop local, whether you live in northern, central, or southern Berkshire. Try your best to keep money right here in our beautiful county. It keeps our local neighbors employed during these trying times.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO