Raiders' Key Assets: DeSean Jackson

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

When 15-year veteran receiver DeSean Jackson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month, it was unknown what he still had left in the tank.

The answer is more than clear now.

After having only one reception as a Raider heading into Week 12, Jackson broke out for his second 100-plus yard receiving game this season in Las Vegas' Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson amassed 102 receiving yards on only three receptions in the victory, including a 56-yard touchdown reception that gave the Raiders the early lead.

The touchdown was the longest reception by any player in the game. Jackson finished the game as the Raiders' second-leading receiver in yards, behind Hunter Renfrow's total of 134.

Ever since the release of Henry Ruggs III, there's been a desperate need for receivers to step up into a primary position. It's safe to say Jackson has answered the call as the next man up behind Renfrow.

The three-time Pro Bowler has a successful history in this league, having led the NFL in receiving yards per reception in four different seasons.

Jackson showed glimpses of promise as a Los Angeles Ram early this season. He had 15 targets through seven games, including a 120-yard receiving performance in the team's Week 3 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His outing included a 75-yard TD reception, his longest reception of the season.

Las Vegas is back to a winning record and just behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. Jackson could be a big piece going forward as the Raiders continue to hunt for the top spot in the division.

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

