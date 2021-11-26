Raiders' Key Assets: DeSean Jackson

When 15-year veteran receiver DeSean Jackson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month, it was unknown what he still had left in the tank.

The answer is more than clear now.

After having only one reception as a Raider heading into Week 12, Jackson broke out for his second 100-plus yard receiving game this season in Las Vegas' Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson amassed 102 receiving yards on only three receptions in the victory, including a 56-yard touchdown reception that gave the Raiders the early lead.

The touchdown was the longest reception by any player in the game. Jackson finished the game as the Raiders' second-leading receiver in yards, behind Hunter Renfrow's total of 134.

Ever since the release of Henry Ruggs III, there's been a desperate need for receivers to step up into a primary position. It's safe to say Jackson has answered the call as the next man up behind Renfrow.

The three-time Pro Bowler has a successful history in this league, having led the NFL in receiving yards per reception in four different seasons.

Jackson showed glimpses of promise as a Los Angeles Ram early this season. He had 15 targets through seven games, including a 120-yard receiving performance in the team's Week 3 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His outing included a 75-yard TD reception, his longest reception of the season.

Las Vegas is back to a winning record and just behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. Jackson could be a big piece going forward as the Raiders continue to hunt for the top spot in the division.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter