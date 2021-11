At the beginning of 2020, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her then-fiancé Randall Emmett, a Hollywood producer, launched their Give Them Lala... and Randall podcast. They shared their personal lives and interviewed some of the biggest actors out there, including Sylvester Stallone and Emmett’s collaborator on Midnight in the Switchgrass, Megan Fox. However, the couple has recently called off their engagement, with Kent reportedly having moved out of the house they shared together. Now, in a very candid announcement, Emmett is saying he's stepping away from their joint podcast as well.

