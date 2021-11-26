The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets For Everyday Cooking

The broiler is a powerful partner in the kitchen if you know how best to use it; for those uninitiated into the world of broiler meals, we're here to help. Broiling can be an easy way to get dinner on the table fast, but if you've ever been "burned," so to speak, by this cooking method, you know it's not suitable for cooking anything and everything. That's because the broiler works a lot like a standard grill, applying intense, direct heat to only one side of your food at a time. In that sense, it's best to treat broiling something just like you would grilling it, meaning you'll need to keep an eye on the food and flip it once or twice. The reward for a few minutes of your undivided attention is a meal that can be on the table lickety-split.

