Fairlea, WV

Fairlea prepares for second annual Christmas at the Fair Drive-Thru Display

By Gailyn Markham
 4 days ago
FAIRLEA, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas is coming to the State Fair of West Virginia once again. Today, Friday, November 26, is the opening day of the second annual Christmas at the Fair Drive-Thru Display.

Last year, according to Christmas at the Fair organizers, the event welcomed more than 11,000 cars. With 2020 being the beginning of a new tradition, the fair promised to make the experience even better this year.

“We’re gearing up for a great season of making memories to last a lifetime,” they stated. “Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays while you drive through the fairgrounds.”

The display will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for donations only. The route will begin behind the livestock barn, weaving past the Grand Marketplace, around a Christmas Tree display and down Blue Ribbon Drive before exiting back onto 219 North.

As patrons drive through the display, they can tune into the fair’s radio station to enjoy the sounds of Christmas along with the sights. Vendors will be present at the event, as well as sweet snacks such as funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, hot chocolate, coffee and more.

As the tradition grows- and social distancing guidelines lessen- the fair hopes to eventually include a walk-thru lights show in addition to the drive-thru version.

“We can’t wait to see you there! Continue the tradition or start a new one this year!”

Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

