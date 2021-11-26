Portsmouth road compared to ‘wild wild west’ still not paved, mounting frustrations among commuters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We’re following up on a road in Portsmouth that drivers call the “Wild Wild West.”

We’ve reported on this road earlier this year after drivers demanded change and since then, nothing has been done.

To jog your memory, we’re talking about burtons point road near the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge and parking lots for Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

In March, a city spokesperson told WAVY they did have plans to reconstruct Burton’s Point Road. However, they say those plans were halted in October of last year by the Norfolk and Portsmouth Belt Line Railroad Company. The city and railroad have been in dispute ever since.

That’s what the road looked like in March and nothing has changed.

“It’s like the surface of the moon out here,” said Mason Keeter, a commuter and General Manager of Vane Brothers Company, a company providing a variety of maritime services.

He conducts business on this road every day and the conditions make it hard for customers to navigate.

”I’m losing customers because they won’t come down this road to my facility,” he said.

He is losing money for his business and is now, shelling money out of his own pocket for repairs needed on his vehicle.



The damage can only be traced back to one place.

When he took his car in for repairs, they asked him where he’s been.

“I said this ‘road that I’m coming in and out of,” he said. They said that’s very obvious then because this is damage to a car that comes from very rough roads. If this is a city public road, they need to fix it.”

10 On Your Side pressed a city spokesperson for an on-camera interview, but the request was denied.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “The city shares the public’s frustration with the situation and stands ready to repair Burton’s Point Road, but the nature of the uninvited litigation from a third-party limits the city’s ability to respond at this time.”



10 On Your Side pressed further and asked why the litigation has been going on for about a year now and the city would not comment further. We’ll continue to stay on top of this story.

