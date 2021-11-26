ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House of Gucci’ fact check: Was Salma Hayek’s character a witch? Did Maurizio flee to Switzerland?

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Elle

The Real House of Gucci: Who Is Patrizia Reggiani, and Why Did She Order The Hit On Maurizio Gucci?

The first time Sara Forden interviewed Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, she was in her penthouse, climbing the walls. It was 1993, and Reggiani had invited Forden—then the Milan Bureau Chief for Women’s Wear Daily—to sit down with her at her luxury apartment overlooking the fashion capital’s Piazza San Babila. “Patrizia was on a personal campaign to discredit and destroy Maurizio and had reached out to various media outlets for interviews,” Forden said, referring to Reggiani’s ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who was head of the famed fashion house at the time. “The interview was pure vitriol: Patrizia was in a phase where she was worried that Maurizio was going to lose the company. She attacked him up and down. It was pretty intense.”
Salma Hayek
Maurizio Gucci
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Looks Regal in 6-Inch Heels & Velvet Bustier Cutout Dress for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

Salma Hayek opted for a glamorous look last night at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, an apt choice for the occasion, the 55-year-old actress wore a bespoke gown from the iconic fashion house along with a pair of towering high heels. The floor-length, long-sleeve dress featured a royal blue velvet bustier top with a sultry cutout design and sparkling embellishments trimming the high-neck and cuffs. Meanwhile, the gown’s black satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit gave way to a pair of towering Gucci high heels done in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe. The Oscar-nominated actress — who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film — further accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Shop T-strap pumps below. To Buy: Gianni Bini Blainee Patent Platform T-Strap Pumps, $90; dillards.com To Buy: Steve Madden Lola Platform Sandal, $140; stevemadden.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Nazria Platform Pump, $70; dsw.com Flip through the gallery to see more of Salma Hayek’s style through the years.
Middletown Press

Walk of Fame Honoree Salma Hayek Pinault on ‘House of Gucci’ and Proving Doubters Wrong

It’s hard to argue with the star of “Eternals,” the No. 1 movie at the box office in the U.S. And on Nov. 24, Hayek Pinault will appear in another hotly anticipated film — Ridley Scott’s “The House of Gucci,” in which she plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, the friend and confidante of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani. Together, they plotted the murder of Reggiani’s ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played in the film by Adam Driver), in 1995. But before that, she will receive one of the most notable honors in the industry when she’s feted with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Nov. 19.
oxygen.com

In 'House of Gucci,' Who Is Pina Auriemma, The Co-Conspirator Played By Selma Hayek?

One of the many fascinating details about the Gucci family murder depicted in the feature film “House of Gucci” is that a psychic helped plan the slaying. The movie primarily portrays how Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli set up the murder of her ex-husband and former head of the fashion house Gucci, 46-year-old Maurizio Gucci. He was fatally gunned down in the foyer of his Milan office in 1995 and Reggiano was convicted in 1998 for setting up the hit.
Vanity Fair

Furs and Murder: Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci Character Is Even Wilder in Real Life

In House of Gucci, Lady Gaga channels a character so outsized that it does not seem possible she is based on a real-life woman, even if all of the film’s promotional materials, plus Gaga herself, say so. What mortal skis in full jewelry, makeup, and fur—making Bond–villain–esque threats while stirring espresso in St. Moritz and Godfather–like orders (“It’s time to take out the trash”) while sitting by a fire in gold lamé? What kind of woman befriends her clairvoyant…and then enlists said clairvoyant to project manage a hit on her husband?
Vulture

What’s Fact and What’s Fiction in House of Gucci?

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, an Italian fashion family epic, creates a wild soap opera from the tempestuous romance between fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and his power-hungry bride, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). Based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, the film covers 25 years in the couple’s life. We witness their first meeting and the moment when Maurizio’s skeptical father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) disowns him for marrying her. We see the dynasty-splitting spats between Maurizio’s free-spending uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) and his offish cousin Paolo (Jared Leto) and, finally, Maurizio’s own bloody downfall.
New York Post

Salma Hayek on her role in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Marvel’s knocked off something called “Eternals.” Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek play aliens living on Earth and fighting something called the Deviants. Let’s imagine the thing’s better than fighting whoever thought up this idea of a movie. OK?. Salma Hayek: “It’s a legendary universe. For our mission...
Dirt

Check Into Al Pacino’s ‘House of Gucci’ Villa For a Night

Click here to read the full article. Some narratives just seem tailor-made for the screen! Such is the case with “House of Gucci,” the new Ridley Scott-directed drama that hit theaters last week. As suggested by the title of Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” upon which the film is based, the true-crime tale has all the necessary elements of a gripping drama! Detailing the 1995 killing of luxury fashion brand heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) at the hands of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli (Lady Gaga), the...
arcamax.com

Salma Hayek think Lady Gaga's parents are 'hot'

Salma Hayek thinks Lady Gaga's parents are "hot". The 55-year-old actress has complimented her 'House of Gucci' co-star's mother and father on their good looks. Salma told the 'Bad Romance' singer: "Your mom is hot." And Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - agreed with Salma's observation. According...
