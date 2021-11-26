‘House of Gucci’ fact check: Was Salma Hayek’s character a witch? Did Maurizio flee to Switzerland?

The first time Sara Forden interviewed Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, she was in her penthouse, climbing the walls. It was 1993, and Reggiani had invited Forden—then the Milan Bureau Chief for Women’s Wear Daily—to sit down with her at her luxury apartment overlooking the fashion capital’s Piazza San Babila. “Patrizia was on a personal campaign to discredit and destroy Maurizio and had reached out to various media outlets for interviews,” Forden said, referring to Reggiani’s ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who was head of the famed fashion house at the time. “The interview was pure vitriol: Patrizia was in a phase where she was worried that Maurizio was going to lose the company. She attacked him up and down. It was pretty intense.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO