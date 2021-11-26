‘House of Gucci’ fact check: Was Salma Hayek’s character a witch? Did Maurizio flee to Switzerland?

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, an Italian fashion family epic, creates a wild soap opera from the tempestuous romance between fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and his power-hungry bride, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). Based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, the film covers 25 years in the couple’s life. We witness their first meeting and the moment when Maurizio’s skeptical father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) disowns him for marrying her. We see the dynasty-splitting spats between Maurizio’s free-spending uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) and his offish cousin Paolo (Jared Leto) and, finally, Maurizio’s own bloody downfall.
