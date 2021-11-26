Integris Meadowlake recognized for exemplary patient experience

ENID, Okla. — For the second year in a row, Integris Meadowlake at Bass Bapitst Health Care Center has been honored with the Guardian of Excellence Award for patient experience.

Each year, Press Ganey, a health care experience analytics company, recognizes top-performing organizations in several areas including patient experience, employee engagement and clinical quality performance, according to a press release form Integris Bass.

The award is given to entities that reach the 95th percentile for each reporting period for the award year. More than 250 health care organizations received this preeminent recognition this year.

Steve Atwood, director of behavioral health at Meadowlake, said in the release that patient satisfaction is taken “very seriously.”

“We implemented a weekly patient satisfaction group to seek input and address issues while patients are still at our facility,” Atwood said. “We like to take a proactive approach to patient satisfaction. This helps us resolve issues in a timely fashion prior to the patient’s discharge.”

Maintaining a high level of patient satisfaction in an environment where patients may not want to be can be challenging, Atwood said, since the patients treated at Meadowlake are children and adolescents facing complicated and, oftentimes, unpleasant mental health issues.

This aspect, however, makes the job “all the more worthwhile,” he added.

“The most rewarding thing is seeing the progression of the patients we serve,” Atwood said. “We are able to see patients come into the facility in a state of crisis and, most of the time, leave with improved confidence.”

A large part of patient experience comes from the environment that is fostered at Meadowlake, the release states. Caregivers at the facility are “passionate about their jobs and what they do to help the patients they serve.”

“Meadowlake is very much like a family. We have lots of tenured caregivers that have been here more than twenty years,” Atwood said. “They have a vast amount of experience in mental health.

“Maintaining positive patient experience is a team effort. We have a strong core leadership group that works hand-in-hand with our frontline caregivers to help make us successful. Our culture at Meadowlake fosters compassion for our patients as well as one another.”