ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

‘Operation Carving Crime’ in North Carolina nets 32 arrests for numerous drug crimes; 9 others still wanted

By Dennis Bright
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EiAF_0d7XyPnY00

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have arrested 32 people in a 5-month-long drug investigation in Robeson County, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office announced late Tuesday.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said in a news release that it is investigating more than 60 overdose deaths within its jurisdiction.

The arrests on Monday and Tuesday were a part of “Operation Carving Crime,” which targeted both street-level and major drug distributors across the county, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are continuing to search for nine other people linked to their investigation.

Unspecified amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, prescription pills, suboxone strips and marijuana, along with firearms and cash, were seized during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

PHOTOS: CMPD release vehicle pictures in fatal hit-and-run, seek public’s help in finding suspect

“The distribution of drugs has impacted many families in Robeson County,” Wilkins said in the news release. “Families have been victims of breaking and entering, larcenies, residences being shot into and an increased number of overdoses.

“The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies are committed to the fight against the selling of narcotics. Our citizens should not be prisoners of their homes due to drug dealers setting up narcotic distribution locations in their communities.”

The following people have been arrested and charged by authorities:

  • Robert Brandon Barnes, 37, of Lumberton – Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Two (2) counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Kelly Nicole Lewis, 35, of Lumberton – Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/ Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
  • Robert Dwayne Lewis, 31, of Lumberton – Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
  • Darryl Williams, 45, of Parkton – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance, Possession/Distribution Precursor Chemical Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Brock Hunt, 29, of Lumberton – Possession with to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine
  • Tyra Hunt, 39, of Lumberton – Felony Possession Cocaine, Felony Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
  • Tommy Barnes, 35, of Maxton – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
  • Terry Mason Clark, 30, of Fairmont  Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Richard Brandon Haywood, 39, of Lumberton – Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • Michelle Robinson, 37, of Lumberton – Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Delivery Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
  • Ryan Austin Townsend, 33, of Red Springs -Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Latoya Clark, 26, of Fairmont – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Frederick Cain, 24, of Lumberton  – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Michael Locklear, 51 of Lumberton – Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Mary Beth Cleveland, 39, of Rowland  – Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and School Attendance Violation
  • Stephanie Locklear, 53, of Lumberton – Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
  • Mickey Jeffries, 27, of Shannon – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Patrick Lowery, 28, of Red Springs – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Abuse
  • Timothy Locklear, 44, of Lumberton – Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Eric Ray Oxendine, 42, of Lumberton – Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Issac Carl Brewer, 42, of St. Pauls  -Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Jasper Graham, 44, of Fairmont – Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Tyler Dimery, 27, of Rex – Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Karquita Simms, 38, of Fairmont -Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Laytonia Logan, 44, of Red Springs – Felony Possession of Cocaine
  • Chase Timothy Locklear, 18, of Lumberton – Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Linnie Locklear, 28, of Red Springs – Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Terry Quinton Oxendine, 26, – Two (2) Counts of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Violation of a Domestic Violence Order
  • Jimmy Lambert, 37 of Red Springs  – Federal Indictment
  • Brandon McMillian, 41, of Red Springs – Federal Indictment
  • Paul Locklear, 36, of Red Springs – Federal Indictment
  • Jordan Buckelew, 29, of Lumberton – Federal Indictment

The following individuals are still wanted by authorities:

  • Amber Little, 45, of Lumberton -Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of a Scheduled VI Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Brandon Oxendine, 31, of Pembroke – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Alexis Locklear, 26, of Pembroke – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Heather Nicole Maynor ,30, of Pembroke – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Zachary Hunt, 29, of Pembroke – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Joshua Ray Oxendine, 31, of Rowland  – Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Daniel Barnes, 26, of Lumberton – Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Raymond G. Locklear, 42, of Lumberton – Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Braxton Lee Taylor – Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations; the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency; and the Lumberton, Fairmont, Rowland police department assisting in the investigation, along with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Fugitive Task Force and the FBI.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 88

Sheila Lassiter
3d ago

good job. less drugs for the addicts looking to score. maybe they willl get help and find their way back to a better place in life.

Reply(9)
12
UndecidedConscience®
3d ago

That had to be the longest story I've read on here. lol. The whole town was in on the caper.....

Reply(2)
17
Keitha Lynn Stroupe
3d ago

I feel sad for George Floyd's parents and family but these drug charges just remind me that they let a repeat offender out and now a good police officer is doing time makes no sense to me drugs are bad I'm a recovering adding I've been clean going on 9 months and I'm telling you what drugs lead you know orbit to the bottom.

Reply(8)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Pembroke, NC
City
Red Springs, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SLED releases 911 call from 2018 slip and fall accident involving Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday released a 9-1-1 call from an accident involving Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield, who worked as a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family for nearly two decades, died following what was described as a trip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home in Colleton County […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Bullets in toaster sparks fire at South Carolina senior home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Police responding to a fire alarm and the sound of gunshots at a South Carolina assisted living facility say a resident had placed several rounds of ammunition in a toaster. The ammunition discharged on Sunday night, making employees believe a shooter was on the property, police in Greenwood, South Carolina said. […]
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Drug Distribution#Cmpd#Families#Trafficking Opium Heroin#Manufacture Sell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person, several pets dead after Mint Hill house fire

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person and several pets died in a house fire in Mint Hill Monday, according to the Mint Hill Police Department. Police said Mint Hill Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Nov. 29 around 7:10 a.m. on Edwards Place. When officials arrived, the left side […]
MINT HILL, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police made an arrest after a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex, according to the department. Jamakion Kyleme Spivey, 19, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and simple possession of marijuana. Police responded to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

23-year-old man dies in Rock Hill house fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 23-year-old man died in a house fire in Rock Hill last Thursday, officials confirmed Monday. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, officials responded to a home on McGill Street in Rock Hill on November 24. James Roberson, 23, died in the fire, the York County coroner […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, 2 others seriously injured in early morning shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Sir Marquise Battle. His family has been notified of his death. The deadly shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy