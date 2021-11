New studies show that America's deer population is catching COVID-19 from humans, what does that mean for hunting and the future of the pandemic?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and other organizations are looking at the effects of COVID on the deer population, and the results may surprise you. Between January 2020 and March 2021 samples were collected from nearly 500 deer from Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania, and SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were found in 33% of those samples.

