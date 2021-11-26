ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

A Winter’s Dream-An Elmira Holiday Event

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKOua_0d7XxZab00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira Holiday Parade is back, but with a twist.

PHOTOS: Look back on the Elmira Holiday Parade 10 years ago

The Downtown Elmira Holiday Committee brings Elmira, “ A Winter’s Dream” .  The intention is to keep the tradition of the parade alive with a few modifications.  The Elmira Downtown Holiday Parade and Home for the Holidays will become “A Winter’s Dream” . This is taking place on November 26 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will kick off the holiday season.

Elmira Downtown Development holding holiday event after Holiday Parade canceled

A Winter’s Dream takes place in Wisner Park and North Main Street from Church Street to Water Street.  The floats will be on display illuminated with bright colorful lights and community favorite characters.

This holiday event will have something for the whole family. There will be music, a book giveaway, hot chocolate, the annual tree lighting, and an appearance from Santa Claus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
Elmira, NY
Society
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

LECOM at Elmira Prepped for 1st Annual Casino Night!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) at Elmira is excited to announce its 1st Annual Casino Night Student Scholarship Fundraiser taking place on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The fundraiser, which benefits the LECOM Student Scholarship Fund, will be an evening that community members will […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Rabbit Row Yarns & Haberdashery opens in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Market Street in Corning has gained a new addition to the already bustling Gaffer District with the official opening of Rabbit Row Yarns & Haberdashery. The shop prides itself on selling sustainable needle and fiber craft products, with its new location being at 38 West Market Street.  The story of Rabbit […]
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Holiday Season#Santa Claus#The Elmira Holiday Parade#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Southside Community Center hosts 8th Thanksgiving Dinner with Pop Up Diaper and Menstrual giveaway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today marks the 8th year of the Southside Community Center’s Thanksgiving dinner provided by the Junior League of Elmira Corning. Every year, the Southside Community Center provides a Thanksgiving dinner for residents to celebrate the holiday at no cost. This year, the organization added a giveaway as part of the tradition. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Street closures announced for Parade of Lights

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District announces the closure of several streets for the Parade of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Parade of Lights signifies the start of another magical holiday season in Corning’s Gaffer District. During the parade, the south side of Bridge Street near Wegmans and five blocks of Market […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy