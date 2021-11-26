Where can I watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ tonight?

The Macy’s Day Parade is a fixture of America’s annual Thanksgiving celebrations, watched by thousands on the streets of New York City and millions more on TV at home.The pageant is known for its floats, costumed revellers, brass bands and enormous balloons of popular cartoon characters like Snoopy, Paddington Bear and The Grinch, always a surreal sight coasting between the skyscrapers.Following last year’s scaled-back event in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s parade will be back to full strength and feature 15 giant character blimps, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands...
Comments / 0