Where can I watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ tonight?

By Nexstar Media Wire
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nexstar) – You won’t need two eyes made out of coal to watch “Frosty the Snowman” this year. The friendly snowman and his pals can be seen in the holiday classic on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:00 p.m. CST CBS will also air the...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

MassLive.com

What times are ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty The Snowman,’ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ airing on TV this week?

It’s the week of Thanksgiving, meaning the holiday season has officially begun. With the holiday celebrations comes beloved TV specials, many of which are airing this week. Things kick off early in the week with “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the 1964 tale about a misfit who saves the day, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. Monday.
ENTERTAINMENT
WTAJ

Where and when can I watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’?

(NEXSTAR) – Set your DVRs: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air before Thanksgiving this year. The holiday classic, featuring Rudolph, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the gang, is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it on CBS, don’t worry, Freeform will also be showing […]
TV & VIDEOS
WIFR

“Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday evening on CBS

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - Thanksgiving weekend is in full swing. After your Black Friday shopping trip, snuggle in with some leftovers and a holiday classic. The 1969 movie “Frosty the Snowman” airs Friday at 7 p.m. CST on CBS and CBS All Access, followed by its sequel, “Frosty Returns” at 7:30 p.m.
MOVIES
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES
The Independent

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: What is the annual New York pageant and where can I watch it?

The Macy’s Day Parade is a fixture of America’s annual Thanksgiving celebrations, watched by thousands on the streets of New York City and millions more on TV at home.The pageant is known for its floats, costumed revellers, brass bands and enormous balloons of popular cartoon characters like Snoopy, Paddington Bear and The Grinch, always a surreal sight coasting between the skyscrapers.Following last year’s scaled-back event in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s parade will be back to full strength and feature 15 giant character blimps, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands...
FESTIVAL
