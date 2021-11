Motorola has launched a plethora of smartphones recently. No less than seven distinct devices have arrived this month alone. But there are a bunch more in the pipeline. Rumors suggest the Lenovo-owned company is preparing three new smartphones for an early 2022 release. One of them is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra that we have been hearing about quite a lot lately. Codenamed Rogue, the device has also appeared in certification listings as well as high-res renders in recent weeks.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO