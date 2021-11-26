ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly forecast for the holiday weekend!

By Brooke Laizer
wgno.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrived overnight with one more...

wgno.com

fox61.com

Cold overnight, chilly Tuesday

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will increase as the morning goes along. There may be a sprinkle or flurry. High temps will be around 40 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow expected overnight that could leave a trace to 2″

TONIGHT: Snow showers (90%). trace-2″ of additional accumulations possible. TUESDAY: Early morning snow showers then mostly cloudy (60% AM). High: 41. WEDNESDAY: Chance for rain/snow mix (40%). High: 41 Low: 37. THURSDAY: Chance for rain showers (30%). High: 49 Low: 37. FRIDAY: Chance for rain/snow mix (30%). High: 45 Low:...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Louisiana State
wgno.com

Chilly start to a beautiful day

Bundle up as you head out early Tuesday. Most of the area is in the mid to upper 30s with low 40s in the New Orleans metro area. Beautiful weather is on the way through the afternoon. Look for sunny skies with upper 60s through the day. Official highs will top out right around 70.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRIS 6 News

Warmer, more humid days ahead

A fairly quiet weather pattern is ahead as temperatures and humidity rise for the rest of the week. The next opportunity for some rainfall will come late in the weekend with our next cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Overnight, Milder Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening light showers/flurries, we’ll clear out in the overnight with lows in the low 30s. It will be mostly sunny and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds return Tuesday night ahead of a weak clipper system that will allow for a slight chance for patchy rain and flurries on Wednesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The first day of December will be mild with highs on Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s. Expect mid-50s for Thursday, which is nearly 15 degrees above average, with a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive this weekend with colder temperatures on Saturday, and a chance for a rain and snow mix of Sunday with highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight. Low 32. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy light rain/flurries possible early. High 50.
CHICAGO, IL
binghamtonhomepage.com

November 30 weather forecast, chilly and a little snowy

(Tuesday, November 30, 2021) We’re closing out November with a little bit of snow flying around, but not really accumulate. Another weak clipper system is forecast to zip by with more decorative snow and not amount to anything more than a dusting. It’s fairly quiet Wednesday as high pressure builds...
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Great Tuesday weather

Beautiful weather is on the way through the afternoon. Look for sunny skies with upper 60s through the day. Official highs will top out right around 70. After that a warming trend continues through the week. Highs will be in the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will also warm quite a bit with everybody in the 50s by Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Only In Wisconsin

The Romantic Wisconsin Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

On a cold Wisconsin night, when snow blankets the ground and the moonlight filters through the trees, there’s no place more cozy or romantic than a hand-built cabin. In far southeastern Wisconsin there are gorgeous vacation cabins for rent that are perfect for you and someone special. Pack your bags – here’s what’s waiting for you at the Walnut Ridge Log Cabin Guest Houses.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL

