The Young Bucks were one of the foundations of All Elite Wrestling when it first started, and have remained as such to this point. They will continue to be AEW stars for the foreseeable future, as a new report from the Wrestling Observer says that Matt and Nick Jackson have signed contracts with AEW that will keep them All Elite for several more years. Dave Meltzer didn't reveal any specifics of the deal other than the year, saying they were signed until 2026, but The Bucks confirmed the deal with a change, revealing in their Twitter Bio that they were signed until 2024.

