Keith Butler Hopes Bengals Try QB Scrambles The Way Justin Herbert Did Sunday: ‘It’ll Be Good For Us If They Do’

For a notoriously snakebitten franchise like the Los Angeles Chargers, it appears that they have found the franchise QB they need to lead them back to prominence. In just his second season, Justin Herbert has shown that he can do exactly that, putting up elite numbers in the Chargers’ 41-37 win over the Steelers on SNF. Adversity hit LAC when PIT mounted a massive comeback, but Herbert’s poise and resolve could be a sign of good things to come, as it could make him the franchise’s greatest QB.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO