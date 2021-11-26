ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Has "Nothing Else to Give" as Ash

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's one thing that Evil Dead fans can't get enough of, it's Bruce Campbell playing Ash Williams, but the actor himself recently detailed his decision to retire from the role after three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead and how he feels he has "nothing else to give" as the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Black Friday’ Clip: Bruce Campbell Plans to Go Down With the Ship [Exclusive]

George A. Romero took on American consumerism with his masterpiece Dawn of the Dead and now filmmaker Casey Tebo looks to put a modern spin on it with Black Friday, which kicks off the holiday season by spreading some Christmas fear. Bloody Disgusting scored an exclusive clip, which highlights horror...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive Interview: Attention shoppers–Bruce Campbell and director Casey Tebo talk “BLACK FRIDAY,” Part Two

Continuing the article that began here, we present a further discussion of BLACK FRIDAY, which hits select theaters this Friday, November 19 and VOD November 23 from Screen Media. Casey Tebo directed from a script by Andy Greskoviak, and Bruce Campbell plays Jonathan, manager of a toy store that falls under siege from shoppers turned ravenous ghouls by an alien infection on the titular night. The genre-friendly cast also includes Devon Sawa (FINAL DESTINATION, IDLE HANDS), Ivana Baquero (PAN’S LABYRINTH) and Michael Jai White (SPAWN). We also got a few words from Campbell about next year’s EVIL DEAD RISE, a reboot of the franchise that made Campbell a cult star, and DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, the Sam Raimi-directed Marvel epic in which the actor may or may not have a role…
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Black Friday’ – Bruce Campbell on Playing the Anti-Ash and Reuniting With ‘Evil Dead II’ Effects Artist [Interview]

In the wake of Hallmark Christmas movie One December Night, Bruce Campbell is back in the horror genre with Black Friday, a horror-comedy that was released on VOD today. Campbell stars alongside Devon Sawa (“Chucky”), Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth), Ryan Lee (Goosebumps), Stephen Peck, and Michael Jai White (Spawn) in Casey Tebo‘s horror-comedy, a group of characters stuck in a toy store with a horde of “demonic” shoppers.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Evil Dead Rise’ – Bruce Campbell Says Next Year’s New Movie is “Dark” and “Pretty Serious”

By the time it’s released, director Lee Cronin‘s (The Hole in the Ground) Evil Dead Rise, the brand new installment in the Evil Dead franchise that’s going directly to HBO Max, will be the franchise’s first movie in nearly 10 years, following in the wake of Fede Alvarez’s Evil Dead and course, the Starz series “Ash vs. Evil Dead” that brought Bruce Campbell back into the mix.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Evil Dead’s Ash Didn’t Become a Character Until ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’

Listen up, screwheads – a brand new Evil Dead box set is loose on these streets, and if you are anything like me, you’ll punch every single fangletoothed demon in between you and your local media store to get your hands on one. The Evil Dead Groovy Collection is a righteous offering even for longtime fans of the franchise who probably already own multiple copies of each installment. And after watching Ashley J. Williams (Bruce Campbell) get his ass beat by demons in glorious 4K resolution to write this quasi-review, something occurred to me. Horror’s favorite action dope didn’t really become a character – an honest-to-Baal character with identifiable wants and needs – until Ash vs. Evil Dead, the sequel series that premiered nearly 35 years after he first drove to that cabin with his doomed friends.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadites#The Great Lee Majors#Army Of Darkness
horrornewsnetwork.net

Bruce Campbell Puts His Ash Williams Days Behind Him

Ash Williams is hanging up his chainsaw for good. Or so it would seem. Bruce Campbell–who brought the intrepid character to life in the Evil Dead film franchise and subsequent TV series–has dropped strong hints before that his Ash days are in the past, but a recent interview confirmed that fact for unhappy horror fans.
MOVIES
Collider

Bruce Campbell on the Horror Comedy ‘Black Friday’ and Why He Decided to Retire From Playing Ash in Future ‘Evil Dead’ Projects

The horror comedy Black Friday shows what can happen when crazed holiday shoppers looking for a good deal actually turn into literal monsters on a murderous rampage. When a group of toy store employees show up for work on Thanksgiving night so that they can have the store ready to open at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year, they quickly find themselves in a battle for their lives, led by a store manager (Bruce Campbell) who would rather hide behind them until he can run for the exit.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black Friday’ on VOD, a Holiday-Shopper ‘80s-Schlock-Pastiche Propped Up By Bruce Campbell

If only Ken and Chris knew what metaphor was waiting for them and their toy-shucking buddies, sweet cashier Marnie (Baquero), nail gun-wielding stockroomer Archie (White), powertripping floor manager Brian (Stephen Peck) and lifer-GM Jonathan (Campbell). There’s a news report that nobody listens to about dangerous meteorites and etc., so the mayhem must be region-, nation- or even worldwide, and not just localized with the bunion zombies at All Mart. Before you know it, some slop that looks like bloody, hairy, fatty shredded brisket needs to be cleaned up in aisle 10, and employees and customers alike are transforming into zombie-Predator Pumpkinheaded C.H.U.D.s., prompting our collection of protagonists to bicker amongst each other, get picked off one by one, make noble sacrifices for the good of the group and all that. Bad news guys, looks like sales will be down this year.
TV & VIDEOS
