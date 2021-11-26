ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Lake Louise men's downhill canceled

The first of two men’s World Cup downhills in Lake Louise was canceled Friday due to too much snow.

About 10 inches fell overnight and an additional four inches were expected Friday at the ski resort in Banff National Park west of Calgary.

A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday, followed by Sunday’s super-G.

“Due to last night’s snowfall, the current snowfall and the forecast, the jury together with the (organizing committee) have decided to cancel today’s (race),” FIS said Friday in a statement.

Lake Louise’s World Cup downhill that traditionally opens the men’s speed season scheduled two downhills this year for the first time.

The women’s World Cup in Lake Louise has run a pair of downhills and a super-G for over a decade.

