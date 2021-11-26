ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Getting 'back to normal': | Many stores opening for extended holiday hours beginning Friday

By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com
 5 days ago
A shopper looks for the perfect Christmas gift at Boscov’s in The Galleria in Richland Township on Nov. 12, 2020. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

Boscov’s store manager Rick Bausher said he is expecting a rebound this holiday season after the pandemic changed the retail landscape in 2020.

“It seems to be the trend back to normal – to traditional – again,” Bausher said.

For a second consecutive year, Boscov’s will not be open on Thanksgiving – mirroring a local trend, with many stores now closing on the holiday, but offering extended hours beginning with Black Friday.

“We are in a traditional market here in Johnstown,” he said.

“Customers are family oriented on Thanksgiving, and they enjoy shopping on Black Friday.

“We were previously open on Thanksgiving night, but we have turned back the clock.”

‘Thank you’

Walmart announced that all U.S. store locations will close for Thanksgiving Day as a “thank you” to asso- ciates for their continued hard work during the pandemic.

“Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in a press release.

“We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

Plenty of inventory

Michele Adams, co-owner of Classic Elements on Main Street in downtown Johns-town, said it’s difficult to keep items in stock, but she planned ahead for supply- chain issues and has plenty of inventory.

“Our café is where we are having issues – cups and lids are hard to keep in stock,” she said.

“And clothing, especially outerwear, like sweaters and things like that are definitely slower to get here, but we started early so we’d have enough.”

‘A marked increase’

Holiday spending has the potential to shatter previous records, according to the National Retail Federation.

The NRF forecasts that holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020 – to about $859 billion.

By comparison, the average increase over the past five years has been 4.4%.

Fred Hurvitz, a Penn State Smeal College of Business instructor with a specialty in retail merchandise management, said the projected increase in sales includes online and brick-and-mortar options.

“There is supposed to be a marked increase,” he said.

“One of the big movers is e-commerce. It’s projected to grow by $20 billion over last year.”

Flow of goods

Hurvitz listed a few reasons for the anticipated sales growth.

“A lot of people stopped spending during the pandemic, and then they received stimulus checks,” he said.

“And people are just ready to break the cycle and enjoy the holiday season.”

But whether sales can actually top previous years depends largely on the availability of goods, he said.

Supply chains are still hindered by virus-related realities – including hiring challenges and safety restrictions.

“Supply chains have been hurting for a combination of factors,” he said.

“It has been brewing for a while.”

Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.

