ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Holiday Vegetables

saddlebagnotes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Holiday time again. Do you have the same problem I do – what vegetables should I serve for dinner? Not everyone likes the same thing and I like to please everyone. I have chosen two of our favorites and I am tying them in with our lemon harvest. Our Myer...

saddlebagnotes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Vegetables#Lemon Juice#Sugar#Food Drink
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods For a Flatter Stomach, Say Dietitians

Sometimes when you are trying to get a flatter stomach, you may think that skipping meals will help. However, breakfast is not only important for our overall health, but it is truly important for metabolism and for getting that flat belly you desire. Some of the best breakfasts you can...
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
mamalovesfood.com

Crock Pot Candy

4 ounces Baker's German's sweet chocolate bar or other bittersweet chocolate bar. Add peanuts to the bottom of the crock pot, then layer the almond bark, chocolate chips and broken up chocolate bar on top. Cover and cook on low 1.5 to 2 hours, until all the chocolate has completely...
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy