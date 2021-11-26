Top 40 Pizza Places In Western New York [LIST]

New York has come a long way since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the past few months, it seems like many regions are backsliding. The majority of the regions in New York have 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rates of more than 5 percent. Western New York has the highest rate, which is above 10 percent! With the Omicron variant looming, it looks like we could end up in a situation as dire as before the vaccine was approved and widely administered. Here's a look at the regions that are currently doing the worst when it comes to managing the spread of COVID-19. These are the most recent numbers released by the Governor's Office on Monday, November 29, 2021, with data from Sunday, November 28.

