Donation to Save-A-Lot in Florence helps feed community

By Lacey Lee
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Thanksgiving spirit flowed through the four walls of the Save-A-Lot grocery store in downtown Florence.

The new business opened up last month after a 20-year dream from Tim Waters. It was also in an effort to combat food insecurities and accessibility in the Pee Dee area.

Councilman George Jebaily and his law firm donated $5,000 to Save-A-Lot to go towards Thanksgiving shopping.

“This is an extension of what Tim and I have been doing for years and it was started by working with Lynn Mitchell Scott who had Eggnog’s Grill over on Oakland Avenue,” Jebaily said. “Lynn was passionate about serving people, feeding the people. She passed away two years ago come Dec. 16 and we will never forget that.”

Florence outreach ministry prepares 300 free thanksgiving meals

Shoppers were able to get their holiday favorites including ham, turkey, and more during last-minute shopping Thursday.

“I had some last-minute shopping to do and Save-A-Lot saved Thanksgiving a lot, a lot,” said Jodi Echols, who was a shopper.

“I choose Save-A-Lot because I’m right around the corner, right in the neighborhood, and it’s a great place to come,” said Wayne Dargan, another shopper.

Waters said with the help of the donation, they were able to feed more than 200 families this holiday season.

“Today, I’m filled with joy and I’m filled with sadness because there are so many people who made this possible that are not here right now,” Waters said. “Me and George are standing on the legacy of great, great civic and community leaders.”

Greenville hosting Christmas parade in Uptown on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade will include some logistical changes this year, but the changes should create better access to parking, improved visibility, and a safer environment for everyone involved. This year’s parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, in the Uptown District with the route running along Evans […]
GREENVILLE, NC
