A Newark, New Jersey police officer is facing a litany of charges after prosecutors say he struck a pedestrian, left the scene, returned to claim the victim’s dead body, and took the body home with the help of a passenger in his vehicle. The officer’s father, who is a Newark Police lieutenant, is the one who called 911 to report what happened, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO