ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man shot and killed outside Northwest side apartment, ties Indy’s homicide record

By Max Lewis
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2cR4_0d7Xt6tV00

INDIANAPOLIS — With five weeks left in the year, Indianapolis has now tied its all-time homicide record that was set last year.

So far this year, 245 people have been killed in the city. The latest killing happened early this morning at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side.

Fatal Northwest side shooting, Indy’s 245th homicide this year

Shortly before two o’clock this morning, officers were called out to the George apartment complex on reports of shots fired.

“People inside who were in the residence heard several shots fired, went outside and located an adult male,” Genae Cook with IMPD said.

The man was pronounced dead on scene and officially tied the city’s homicide record.

“You know people have to understand that you have to learn how to communicate with each other and you cannot communicate by using a weapon,” Cook said. ” If you’re having problems with someone and you need help communicating, reach out to someone else. Reach out to someone that can be impartial and fair to each person involved and try to resolve this so that it does not come to terms with a situation where it becomes an incident where somebody has to lose their life.”

The city’s homicide numbers are also a major source of frustration for Rev. James Jackson at the Fervent Prayer Church. He says he’s not surprised that it’s gotten to this point.

“We still haven’t spent enough time and resources to fix the criminal justice system in Marion county,” Rev. Jackson said. “If we don’t fix it we’re going to continue to see what we’re seeing.”

Rev. Jackson says violent offenders are being released on bail when they don’t belong back on the streets. He went on to say that too many of them don’t think twice about pulling the trigger.

“There’s a lot of cold people out in our community who do not value or respect the lives of other people. They have no problem terminating a human life,” Jackson said. “Do not kill people, it’s a simple message, it’s very old but do not kill people.”

Rev. Jackson says he believes the only way to get this problem under control is with collaborative efforts and getting more guns off the streets.

Indianapolis’ homicide rate greater than Chicago’s

“We have so many guns available in our community. No matter how many guns we collect and destroy there are more guns,” Jackson said. “I think we have to harden the target; the target is people, and we have to make it harder for people to kill people.”

Cook says they will need the community’s help to solve this crime and encouraged anyone who saw anything or knows anything to come forward.

“We’ve showed numerous times throughout this year of how we’re working together, and how every time that we’ve worked together, it’s become a successful investigation and we’ve been able to put the violent offender behind bars,” Cook said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to give CrimeStoppers a call at (317) 262-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

‘He took care of everybody’: Family seeks answers after father of 4 killed in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were killed in separate homicides this past weekend in Indianapolis, including a father of four from Hancock County. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle Saturday night just before 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot. The victim, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man, woman shot while in vehicle in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened downtown early Monday near Lucas Oil Stadium. Police responded to the 200 block of S. Capitol Avenue around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man and a woman who had been shot, as well as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Indianapolis police arrest man tied to 5 robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A 27-year-old serial robber is under arrest after police alleged he robbed five different locations across Indianapolis within a month’s time. Adrian Chandler is charged with felony robbery, attempted robbery and theft. Final charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Chandler is linked […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police: Columbus man held on $1M bond in son’s fentanyl-related death

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested in connection with the death of his son. Investigators said the boy died from fentanyl exposure. Officers took Travis Tuttle into custody Monday. He’s being held at the Bartholomew County Jail on charges of neglect of a dependent […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Authorities investigating police-involved shooting in Wayne County

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wayne County, Indiana. One woman is hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound; her condition is unknown. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, when Centerville Police and a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a woman threatening suicide […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indy#Guns#Fatal Northwest#Impd#The Fervent Prayer Church
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Kokomo. Charles Kraner is described by authorities as a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 194 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown shirt and […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Teens react to Indy’s homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS — The teenagers lounged and feigned only minimal interest in the day room of VOICES, an organization where students who have found themselves kicked out of school or on the rebound from the juvenile justice system gather, typically under court order, to reset their priorities and hopefully find a path back to responsible citizenship […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Noblesville teen found

UPDATE: Police said Jayla Breland has been located and is safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled. ————————– NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a Noblesville teenager. The Noblesville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jayla Breland, 18. She is described as a Black female, 5’6″, 278 pounds with black […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Indianapolis man dies following multivehicle crash on US 52 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – A 72-year-old Indianapolis man died following a multivehicle crash in Lebanon over the weekend. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 52 near County Road 300 N. Investigators said a beige Ford Excursion rear-ended a silver Kia Sorento in stopped or […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old girl missing from Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert has been issued as police search for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Fishers. Kimber Bowles is described as a white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 112 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark-colored pajama […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Carmel FD investigating fire at Wolfies Grill

CARMEL, Ind. — A lunch hour fire at Wolfies Grill in Carmel is now under investigation, after Carmel Fire Department crews were called to the restaurant Monday afternoon. The fire department got the call for a possible fire a little before 1 p.m. Crews arrived and immediately evacuated customers and staff. Smoke was found in […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy