Watch Jeremy Swayman Make Insane Stick Save For Bruins Vs. Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, no immediate changes are coming to the Vancouver Canucks, even if the team needs a boost to get on track. In Colorado, rumors of defenseman Samuel Girard being shopped are not accurate. Why did the Toronto Maple Leafs trade for Kyle Clifford when they could have claimed him from the waiver wire and are the New York Rangers going to bring in help now down both Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov? Finally, is there really any chance Tuukka Rask could be a target for the Edmonton Oilers?

