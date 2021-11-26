ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watch Jeremy Swayman Make Insane Stick Save For Bruins Vs. Rangers

By Nicole Fasciano
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston Bruins’ rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman was a machine against the New York Rangers during their battle Friday afternoon at TD Garden, making...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Bruins, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, no immediate changes are coming to the Vancouver Canucks, even if the team needs a boost to get on track. In Colorado, rumors of defenseman Samuel Girard being shopped are not accurate. Why did the Toronto Maple Leafs trade for Kyle Clifford when they could have claimed him from the waiver wire and are the New York Rangers going to bring in help now down both Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov? Finally, is there really any chance Tuukka Rask could be a target for the Edmonton Oilers?
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Entice Rangers With Jake DeBrusk?

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.
NHL
New York Post

Artemi Panarin thinks Brad Marchand crossed line with Russia dig: ‘Lost my mind’

Artemi Panarin will have to pay $5,000 — the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement — for chucking his glove at Bruins winger Brad Marchand in the final seconds of the Rangers’ victory in Boston on Friday afternoon. Panarin confirmed Saturday he indeed was provoked by Russia-related insults made...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Jeremy Swayman
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#Nhlbruins
NESN

What Bruce Cassidy Thought About Brad Marchand Slew Foot On Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Brad Marchand and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had their own private battle going Sunday night, and the Boston Bruins winger heard from the league about a certain incident. During the B’s win over the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden, Marchand caught Ekman-Larsson’s skate and sent the defenseman crashing into the boards. No penalty was called on the play and Ekman-Larsson was fine, but the Department of Player Safety decided to have a hearing with Marchand on Monday.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Would Be Making a Mistake Signing Tuukka Rask

There have been reports that former Boston Bruins franchise goaltender Tuukka Rask has started to skate and train again. The rumour mill has also started turning with everyone speculating where and when he will sign with a team in the NHL. He is currently an unrestricted free agent after playing 664 total games for only the Bruins in his career.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Reilly, Blidh & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, reports came out last week that the New York Rangers are looking to add a middle-six forward to their lineup, and some are suggesting that Jake DeBrusk could be a potential match. Meanwhile, defenceman Mike Reilly has found himself watching some games from the press box as of late, and head coach Bruce Cassidy explained why. Last but not least, some are suggesting that while Trent Frederic remains out with injury, Anton Blidh may be stealing his spot on the fourth line.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Predators, Rangers, Bruins, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on talks between the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin was fined $5K for throwing a glove at Brad Marchand, but was he justified in doing so? Finally, the Ottawa Senators are expected to waive goaltender Matt Murray. What’s the play here and who might be interested?
NHL
FanSided

Bruins: You’ll never guess Swayman’s secret to his success

Ballet – yes, ballet, the dance – is the secret to Swayman’s success. Swayman took ballet classes at the University of Maine and it has stuck ever since. On a recent episode of SportsNet’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Jeff Marek sat down with Kevin Woodley of In Goal Magazine and NHL.com to discuss all things goaltenders. And one of the things that was brought up was Swayman and the ballet classes he took at the University of Maine.
NHL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy