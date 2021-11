The 25-0 shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night was just a continuation of a stretch of outstanding play from the defense of the New England Patriots. It was the third straight game the Patriots have held an opponent to less than 10 points. They haven’t allowed a touchdown on their last 19 defensive possessions and have climbed to second in the league in points per game prior to the rest of this weekend’s contests. Including Thursday night, the Patriots are allowing just 16.1 points per game, which ranks second to the 15.0 points per game allowed by the Buffalo Bills.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO