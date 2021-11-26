ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocking Stuffer Deal: Get 30% Off 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector's Kit

By Nina Bradley
 4 days ago
Black Friday is finally here, and some of the deals we’ve found are purely amazing. Without even leaving your home, you can shop the best Christmas gifts , stocking stuffers , best toys , and more. This holiday season, Amazon has lowered the prices on many of its most popular products, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Show 8, Casper mattresses, Apple AirPods , TVs , and more.

Right now, you can get 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit at Amazon for 30% off. This drops the price from its regular listing price of $28.99 to $20.29.

5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit

This 5 Surprise Mini Brand Collector’s Kit is a great stocking stuffer. Each contains four minis with five collectible items inside, including Lunchables, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz Ketchup, BabyBel, and more.

This 30% off 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit deal is only available for a limited time, so be sure to act quickly.

Buy: 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit $28.99

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

