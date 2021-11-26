Stocking Stuffer Deal: Get 30% Off 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit

Black Friday is finally here, and some of the deals we’ve found are purely amazing. Without even leaving your home, you can shop the best Christmas gifts , stocking stuffers , best toys , and more. This holiday season, Amazon has lowered the prices on many of its most popular products, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Show 8, Casper mattresses, Apple AirPods , TVs , and more.

Right now, you can get 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit at Amazon for 30% off. This drops the price from its regular listing price of $28.99 to $20.29.

5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit

This 5 Surprise Mini Brand Collector’s Kit is a great stocking stuffer. Each contains four minis with five collectible items inside, including Lunchables, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz Ketchup, BabyBel, and more.

This 30% off 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit deal is only available for a limited time, so be sure to act quickly.



Buy: 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Collector’s Kit $28.99

