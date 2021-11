BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Through the first five games of the 2021-22 season, it can be surely said that the Lehigh women's basketball team is a second half team – even more in the third quarter – as the Mountain Hawks (4-1) steamrolled to yet another impressive victory, a wire-to-wire 85-64 win over Merrimack Sunday afternoon at Stabler Arena. Junior wing Frannie Hottinger and sophomore guard Mackenzie Kramer each put in a game-high 17 points, while seniors Emma Grothaus and Megan Walker scored 11 and 10 points each, respectively.

