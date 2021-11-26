Several Old Spice, Secret Spray Deodorants Recalled Due To Presence Of Benzene

>FDA Issuing Recall For Almost Two Dozen Old Spice Products Over Benzene Contamination. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The FDA is recalling 18 Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray products sold in Pennsylvania due to a possible benzene contamination. Proctor and Gamble announced over the weekend they are recalling their Old Spice Below Deck, Hardest Working Collection, and Pure Sport Gift Set, and their Secret Powder Fresh, Outlast, and Fresh Collection sprays. The items were sold in four-ounce, six-ounce, and three-point-eight-ounce containers and may contain benzene which is classified as a human carcinogen. Customers can access Old-Spice-dot-com and Secret-dot-com for product images, lot information, and to request a refund.
