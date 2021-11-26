Several Old Spice, Secret Spray Deodorants Recalled Due To Presence Of Benzene

If you're like most people, putting on deodorant or antiperspirant before leaving the house is as essential a component of your grooming routine as brushing your teeth. And while finding white marks on your clothing may typically be the biggest worry you have when applying your preferred deodorant in the morning, experts say there's a far more pressing concern you should be aware of. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that multiple types of antiperspirant products from Old Spice and Secret are being recalled over the serious safety risk they may pose to users. Read on to find out if a product you have at home could be putting your health in jeopardy.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO