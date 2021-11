We are still early on in the campaign and there is a long way to go, but it does feel like this Celtic team is ready to make a title challenge with a few more additions in the January transfer window. The Rangers have not looked great in recent times and it remains to be seen what kind of an effect Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s arrival has on them. But the Hoops are on a great run at the moment and look like the in-form team in Scotland right now.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO