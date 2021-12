The Southern Illinois University volleyball team will send off its seniors this weekend with its final two matches of the 2021 season. The Salukis host the Evansville Purple Aces on Friday, Nov. 19 in a showdown that has Jimmy John's Cup implications. The Jimmy John's Cup was established this year as an annual trophy presented to the winner of the Evansville/Southern Illinois matchup across multiple sports. Southern will then honor its seniors, Katy Kluge and Bryleigh Buchanan, prior to Saturday's season finale against Indiana State.

EVANSVILLE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO