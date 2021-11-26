ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Final score: McAllen Memorial Mustangs defeated by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles

By Rolando Avila
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ecd54_0d7XieWD00

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial Mustangs were defeated by the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at the Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi, 35-0.

1 2 3 4 Final
McAllen Memorial Mustangs 0 0 0 0 0
CC Veterans Memorial Eagles 0 7 14 14 35
McAllen Memorial v. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Box Score

1st Quarter:
The games is scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

2nd Quarter:
Eagles complete a 47 yard pass to make the touchdown with under a minute left in the quarter.

3rd Quarter:
Eagles complete a 9 yard pass for the touchdown to open up the third quarter.
Eagles with a 4 yard rushing touchdown.

4th Quarter:
Eagles complete a 12 yard pass for the touchdown.

Final Score: 35-0
The CC Veterans Memorial Eagles defeat the McAllen Memorial Mustangs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Vipers keep things rolling against the Birmingham Squadron

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers defeated the Birmingham Squadron in the Bert Ogden Arena, 112-105. The game started as a close back and forth where the Squadron led 22-21 at the end of the first quarter. The Vipers were able to turn things around going into the half when they led 53-50. The […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Vaqueros hold their own against #14 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Men’s Basketball continued their road trip to face the #14 University of Illinois Fighting Illini, and were defeated 94-85. The Illini took an early lead to open up the game, but the Vaqueros would score 11 straight points with help from a jumper, dunk, and free throw from Marek Nelson. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mcallen, TX
Football
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Football
Mcallen, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Brandon Figueroa defeated by Stephen Fulton Jr. in unification bout

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (ValleyCentral) — Stephen Fulton Jr. defeated Brandon Figueroa by majority decision in a title unification bout. Fulton Jr. successfully unified the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Council super bantamweight titles in a hard hitting affair with, previously undefeated, Brandon Figueroa. This marks Figueroa’s first professional career loss in the 122-pound division, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV Vipers win another over the Austin Spurs

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers defeated the Austin Spurs in their second meeting this season, 134-99. The Spurs off to a hot start, took the lead in the first quarter 25-23. The tide turned when the Vipers’ Daishen Nix, hit a three pointer to take the lead 28-25. The Vipers were able to […]
NBA
ValleyCentral

Dallas Cowboys: Who is in and out against the Las Vegas Raiders

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is out against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving with a concussion, and left tackle Tyron Smith is returning after missing three games with an ankle injury. Lamb practiced the day before Thursday’s game in an effort to get cleared to play, but the clearance didn’t […]
NFL
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy