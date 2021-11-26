Final score: McAllen Memorial Mustangs defeated by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial Mustangs were defeated by the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at the Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi, 35-0.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McAllen Memorial Mustangs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CC Veterans Memorial Eagles
|0
|7
|14
|14
|35
1st Quarter:
The games is scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
2nd Quarter:
Eagles complete a 47 yard pass to make the touchdown with under a minute left in the quarter.
3rd Quarter:
Eagles complete a 9 yard pass for the touchdown to open up the third quarter.
Eagles with a 4 yard rushing touchdown.
4th Quarter:
Eagles complete a 12 yard pass for the touchdown.
Final Score: 35-0
The CC Veterans Memorial Eagles defeat the McAllen Memorial Mustangs.
