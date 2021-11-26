Final score: McAllen Memorial Mustangs defeated by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial Mustangs were defeated by the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at the Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi, 35-0.

1 2 3 4 Final McAllen Memorial Mustangs 0 0 0 0 0 CC Veterans Memorial Eagles 0 7 14 14 35 McAllen Memorial v. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Box Score

1st Quarter:

The games is scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

2nd Quarter:

Eagles complete a 47 yard pass to make the touchdown with under a minute left in the quarter.

3rd Quarter:

Eagles complete a 9 yard pass for the touchdown to open up the third quarter.

Eagles with a 4 yard rushing touchdown.

4th Quarter:

Eagles complete a 12 yard pass for the touchdown.

Final Score: 35-0

The CC Veterans Memorial Eagles defeat the McAllen Memorial Mustangs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.