ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Northern Virginia counties receive perfect scores on Municipal Equality Index

By Christy Matino
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAs9i_0d7XiazJ00

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria , Arlington County and Fairfax County have received a maximum possible score of 100% on the 2021 Municipality Equality Index .

Here are the best places to live in Virginia

The national assessment looks at LGBTQ equality in municipal, policies, laws and services. Alexandria is one out of 110 cities in the United States to receive the ranking.

“We are proud of this national recognition. In a time when many states have enacted anti-LGTBQ legislation, Alexandria not only strives to be a welcoming and inclusive community. We are also prominently and publicly asserting our local human rights protections and programs, such as our ALL Alexandria equity commitment. We are guiding our City government—along with other employers, landlords and businesses—toward becoming a fully equitable community.”

Mayor Justin Wilson

Out of 11 Virginia localities rated, the City of Alexandria, Arlington County and Fairfax County, Richmond and Virginia Beach achieved the maximum score.

“The MEI rated 506 United States localities on 49 criteria, including non-discrimination laws; each municipality as an employer; municipal services; law enforcement; local leadership’s public positions on equality; and how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are for the LGBTQ community,” read a press release from the City of Alexandria.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 4

Truth B. Told
4d ago

But failed the "In God We Trust" as founded by the United States.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Montgomery Co. small business owners continue to struggle during work along Purple Line

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The troubled Purple Line light rail project is underway again with construction extending from Bethesda to New Carrollton. Meanwhile, many of those businesses along the rail line have taken a hit during the disruptive construction.  Montgomery County has $230,000 for small businesses that have taken a hit due to construction. […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

Northam not declaring State of Emergency, calls Omicron variant a “wake-up call” for unvaccinated

Christmas decor arrived at Virginia's Executive Mansion on Monday as another new COVID variant looms over the holiday season and Gov. Ralph Northam's last full month in office. Asked about the state's response to the Omicron variant, Northam said he has no immediate plans to declare a new 'State of Emergency' or reinstate coronavirus restrictions in Virginia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

Montgomery County online conversation to discuss small businesses, pandemic impact

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This Friday at 12:30 p.m., residents can participate in “Sidney’s Community Conversations” where everyone can discuss local business through zoom. “Sidney’s Community Conversations” is a monthly series of online events where Councilmember Katz invites community businesses to join him for a fun and casual conversation. This week, Councilmember Katz will […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Congressman David Trone, Interior Secretary Haaland visits national parks, and host roundtable focused on climate change and environmental justice

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone and U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hosted a roundtable discussion with environmental justice groups focused on how climate change adversely affects underserved communities. One of the main topics of discussion at today’s roundtable was putting some of that money from the infrastructure bill into climate change. […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
County
Arlington County, VA
WDVM 25

Maryland’s governor says officials “are closely monitoring the situation” with the Omicron variant

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan seemed confident in a Monday press release about the state’s ability to handle the omicron variant of the coronavirus. While the United States has yet to confirm a case of the mutation, Hogan’s statement said the state’s health officials are “closely monitoring the situation”. The governor also […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick Community Call Attention to Neighborhood Speeding

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick’s villa estates neighborhood has added some new lawn ornaments to call attention to ongoing issue. Founder Gayle Peterson created the Street Safety Gang after she moved back to the area and saw how many drivers were speeding in what is marked as a twenty-five-mile-per-hour zone. Peterson and some of her […]
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Northern Virginia#Municipal Services#Lgbtq#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Public input meeting set for proposed Hagerstown Field House

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown is looking for public input about the proposed Hagerstown Field House indoor sports facility. The new facility is set to be built at Municipal Stadium and open in 2024. Those overseeing the project want people to give feedback on how they might use the Field House once […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Prince George’s Police Department partners with Toys for Tots, accepting gifts until mid-December

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is accepting new and unused toys for Toys for Tots until the middle of December. The department posted about the efforts on Twitter. There are several drop-off locations where people can bring toys. They are listed below: 5000 Rhode Island Avenue, Hyattsville, Md. […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

FCPS reported increase in COVID-19 cases

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County public schools reported an increase of COVID-19 cases. School officials say last week there were over 60 new cases involving both students and staff.  According to FCPS, in the week of Nov. 15, there were a total of 142 cases, and in the week of Nov. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Traffic enforcement to be beefed up around schools

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with the Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee, III, announced there will be new traffic safety enhancements around schools. The new traffic safety campaign starts immediately. It goes hand-in-hand with the District’s Vision Zero Initiative and is developed by the police department’s Traffic Safety and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Union Mills Public House Brings Opportunities to Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick county resident Niko Negas is bringing something to downtown Frederick that he says will become a huge cornerstone. A large space for residents to hold special events.  Prior to the pandemic Negas and co-owner Mary Custer were approached to bring a food component to Carrol Creak. After finding what once […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

The state of Maryland ranks top 10 in diversity

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — The words inclusion and diversity have been a popular statement in Maryland. Many residents hear Governor Hogan talk about the importance of it, and many counties in the area implemented initiatives to ensure it happens, but it seems like the hard work is making a difference. According to the personal finance website […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Virginia child dies from COVID-19 related syndrome

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – The Virginia Health Department has reported the first death of a child in the state from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) related to COVID-19. Health officials said the child was between the age of 10 and 19 years old. MIS-C causes organs such as a child’s lungs, brain and heart […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

West Virginia state treasurer Riley Moore taking on Biden administration policy on fossil fuel investment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — It’s the talk of Washington, D.C. – green energy. West Virginia’s state treasurer isn’t happy about the financial implications for coal and natural gas here at home. Banks no longer want to do business with the energy industry in West Virginia. The state treasurer is fighting back. The Biden administration […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDVM 25

Fairfax County Police Department kicks off toy drive

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is holding its annual “Santa’s Ride” toy drive. The Fairfax County Police Department has been collecting toys for children for more than 30 years, and this year, toys will be distributed to children at local hospitals and charities. Residents interested in giving back to the […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy