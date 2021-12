LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball improved to 3-0 this season Thursday with an 88-59 victory at home against Stony Brook. The win pushed the No. 3 Jayhawks to 2-0 at Allen Fieldhouse, with the star once again being senior guard Ochai Agbaji. Kansas may have only led by six points at halftime, but in the second half it shot much better from behind the arc and defended the Seawolves’ three-point shooting more effectively to win by 29 points. And the Jayhawks came away with such a commanding victory without either senior forward David McCormack or super-senior guard Remy Martin playing at least 20 minutes.

