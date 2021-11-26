ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live: Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz, Solo Sikoa In Action

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lineup has been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live, which will include Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz, Solo Sikoa vs. Andre Chase, and Amari Miller vs. Erica Yan. You can view spoilers for the show at this link. Here’s the release from WWE on the 205 Live card:....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe 205 Live#Combat#Nxt 2 0#Chase#Tiffany Stratton
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Lands Starring Role In Upcoming Action Film

He has a new job. To say WWE has been shaken up over the last year and a half would be a huge understatement. The company has released well over 100 wrestlers in less than two years and it has reshaped the company’s roster. However, it also brings up the question of what happens to all of the released wrestlers. Now we know what one of them will be doing, and it has nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
firstsportz.com

Seth Rollins calls out a WWE Hall of Famer

Seth Rollins has been one of the most consistent Superstars for WWE in the recent years. He is one of the few Superstars who has often successfully transitioned from Face to Heel and back. But his character on-screen character is an all-out Heel, who could go to any length to devour his opponents. In fact, his first feud in this avatar involved him taking out Rey Mysterio’s eye!
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Open A 24-Hour Gym

Former WWE star Kairi Sane announced she is opening a new 24-hour gym in Shonan, Japan. Shonan is the west area of Kanagawa, Japan. Sane is now a WWE Ambassador in Japan, she spent between 2016 and 2020 as an in-ring competitor for WWE. In a message about her new...
WWE
FanSided

Watch WWE RAW online: Monday Night RAW live stream tonight, Nov. 15

WWE Raw will be live from Indianapolis, IN on Monday, Nov. 15 with Kevin Owens and Big E fallout, Becky Lynch looking down a new challenger, and more. Though it may not feel like it, the Nov. 15 episode of WWE Raw is the go-home show for Survivor Series, which will take place this Sunday as the final of the Big Four PPV shows in WWE this year.
WWE
411mania.com

Catanzaro & Carter vs. Feroz & Leon, More Set for This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of WWE 205 Live. Kacy Catanzaro teams with Kayden Carter against Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. Also set for this week, Malik Blade faces Edris Enofe, and Tiffany Stratton faces Amari Miller. Here’s the full rundown:. Catanzaro and Carter to...
WWE
411mania.com

New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a match for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced on Monday that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will face off on tonight’s show. Rollins and Balor are both part of Team Raw for the men’s Survivor Series match on this Sunday’s PPV. You can see the video below of Sarah Schreiber announcing the match:
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE RAW Preview For Tonight

WWE has announced Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for tonight’s RAW. As seen in the Twitter video below, Sarah Schreiber made the match official. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s RAW- -Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins. -Big E responds to attack by Kevin Owens. -Becky Lynch addresses Liv Morgan.
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card After Tonight’s RAW

Austin Theory will be replacing Rey Mysterio in the men’s Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley defeat Rey. Adam Pearce then announced Theory as Rey’s replacement so that Team RAW can be as strong as possible and that Rey can focus on his well-being.
WWE
CBS Sports

Boxing live results, highlights: Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos; Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton

Boxing fans are in for a big night of championship fights with two major cards set for Saturday night. Up first, a DAZN-streamed card headlined by unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez defending his belts against George Kambosos Jr. The night then concludes with a Showtime card featuring a unification bout between super bantamweight world champions Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton Jr.
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

WWE's Roman Reigns to appear on 'The Tonight Show'

Ahead of Survivor Series, Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. Reigns will promote Survivor Series when he appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show" this Wednesday. The appearance was advertised during tonight's episode of Raw. Actor, musician, producer,...
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello my NXT peeps! It’s another Tuesday night, and that means another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here with you as always, and tonight we’re hoping for a little bounceback after a lackluster episode last week. There are certainly some good options to deliver including Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai reigniting their feud, Odyssey Jones and Jacket Time vs. the Diamond Mine, and Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

We have 12 matches confirmed for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter on Monday night and announced the following matches for tonight’s show:. * Too Fast, Too Fuego vs. Kit Sackett & Brandon Gore. * Hyan vs. Ruby Soho. * Andrade El Idolo vs. Jah-C.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Stars To Wrestle On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW. WWE hyped the match in the Twitter video below and noted that Balor vs. Rollins will take place just days before the two Superstars team up on the men’s Team RAW at Survivor Series.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy