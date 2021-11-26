ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Enrollment drop could cost WA schools $500M in state funding

By Associated Press
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cs1Y8_0d7XgW3B00

SEATTLE (AP) — New state data shows school systems in Washington still have not recovered their enrollment losses from the pandemic.

The Seattle Times reports that between October 2019 and October 2020, 39,000 fewer students enrolled in public school, about a 3.5% drop. The numbers weren’t distributed evenly across grades — the most pronounced losses were among younger students; the number of kindergarten students plummeted by 14%. By this fall, the state’s enrollment had only grown by a thousand students.

The drop in enrollment is bad news for public schools financially. Collectively, school districts will lose about $500 million in state funding in the next budget, according to state Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

He has already signaled that he will ask state lawmakers to hold funds steady for the districts, which receive dollars based on the size of their rosters.

Districts have been tallying up the damage. Seattle is down 3,400 students since 2019. This year, the district estimates it will operate with $28 million less in funding, according to a recent Seattle School Board presentation. There is “potential” for some of those students to return during the second semester of the year now that the vaccine is available for children ages 5 through 11, the presentation said.

For the short term, money from the pandemic federal stimulus packages aimed at schools should exceed the money lost by enrollment declines in most school districts, according to an analysis from Georgetown University’s Edunomics Lab.

At the same time, the state’s home-schooled population has ballooned, nearly doubling in size during the first full school year of the pandemic, 2020-21.

Home-schooled students grew from 21,000 to 40,000 students between 2019 and 2020.

There isn’t a count yet available for home-schooled kids this school year, but Jen Garrison Stuber, advocacy chair for the Washington Homeschool Organization, says she expects the number to hold steady.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Finch Elementary principal explains why he protested mask mandate

SPOKANE, Wash. — The principal of Finch Elementary is addressing families following his decision to not wear a mask at school on Tuesday.  Shane O’Doherty was one of three employees escorted out of school for refusing to comply with the state mandate.  In his note to families, O’Doherty said he chose to participate in the “peaceful protest” because of his...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘That shows a lack of judgment’: Finch Elementary parent wants more transparency with mask incident

SPOKANE, Wash. — Parents of Finch Elementary School students say they’re worried about the example educators at the school are setting. The concern comes as several staff members at Finch Elementary were forced to leave the school on Tuesday. They refused to wear a mask, including the school principal. Parents are raising concerns about their decisions. The principal, Shane O’Doherty,...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Finch Elementary employees, principal escorted out for refusing to wear masks, sources say

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several staff members at Finch Elementary, including the school principal, refused to wear masks at school on Tuesday morning.  Multiple sources tell 4 News Now they were escorted off school property.  Spokane Public Schools says there was minimal impact on the school environment but said one of those who would not cooperate was a school administrator.  The...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
1K+
Followers
676
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy