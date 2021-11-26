ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Abby De La Rosa Celebrates First Thanksgiving with Her and Nick Cannon's Twin Boys: 'Grateful x2'

By Georgia Slater
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbby De La Rosa had double the love this Thanksgiving!. On Thursday, De La Rosa celebrated the holiday by sharing a video of herself holding her twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom she shares with Nick Cannon. Wearing a brown bodysuit and cow-print thigh-high boots, De La...

people.com

Comments / 206

Nunya Bizniss
3d ago

We really don't care about his non famous baby mamas or their kids..don't even care about Mariah really but we'd definitely rather hear about Mariah than his other baby mamas (and their zoo of kids) 🙄 Y'all make them relevant bc nobody asked about this lady 😂 smh

Reply(21)
58
Ree K
3d ago

who names their child Zillion, as if that first name isn't awful enough, the middle name makes it truly awful....Zillion Heir. Like what the heck were they thinking? Can you imagine carrying that name?

Reply(5)
37
Laura Flaherty
3d ago

I blame the women they could take birth control if you are not good enough for him to marry than why would you have a child by him knowing he's having children at the same time by other women look Ladies y'all are the ones home with the kids when he's out with other women not him

Reply(3)
42
Related
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Reveals His Favorite ‘Baby Mama’ & It’s Not Mariah Carey — Watch

Nick Cannon sat down with Andy Cohen for an in-depth interview on his talk show and they answered some pretty tough questions during an epic game of ‘Plead the Fifth.’. Nick Cannon, 41, hinted that there may more children of his in the future during his latest interview with Andy Cohen, 53, The actor, who is already a dad of seven children he shares with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, sat down with the Watch What Happens Live host on his own talk show on Nov. 10 and ended up revealing that his favorite “baby mama” is “yet to come” during a fun game of “Plead the Fifth.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
Bossip

Nick Cannon Opens Up About How He's Doing On His Celibacy Journey

Nick Cannon is giving fans an update on his celibacy journey just a few months after revealing he was working on staying celibate until 2022. On Thursday, November 11, the Masked Singer host opened up about his journey with Nischelle Turner on Entertainment Tonight, where he acted as a guest host. During his time on the program, he spoke all about being a father of seven, his celibacy journey, and his plans for future relationships.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#The Boys#Celibacy#Instagram Story#Q A#Instagram Stories#Stay Puft Marshmallow Men
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Nick Cannon shares his biggest fear as a dad

In recent months, Nick Cannon has received a lot of attention regarding being a father. This is often because he’s adding another baby mama to his roster — or hinting at it — but this time the attention comes because he’s sharing his biggest fear as a dad. Cannon joined...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy