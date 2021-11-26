ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh on Delivering the News Against All Odds in “Writing with Fire”

By Stephen Saito
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs filmmakers who themselves encountered how difficult it is to tell stories from their native India regarding poverty and systemic change over the past decade, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh were naturally blown away by what they had seen unfolding in Uttar Pradesh, a community largely populated by the Dalit, considered...

easyreadernews.com

“Writing with Fire” – Incendiary [MOVIE REVIEW]

The world is a stratifying place and nowhere is that more true than in India with its immovable and immutable 3,000 year old Caste system. Enforced and legally codified by the British during their colonial rule in the 19th century, it divides the population into four groups. At the top are the Brahmans, followed by the Kshatriyas, considered the warrior and ruler class. Next come the Vaisyas or skilled traders and merchants, and then the Sudras or unskilled workers. The bottom of this pyramid structure are the Untouchables or Dalits. Oftentimes, Dalits are not even accorded a presence on the pyramid. They are the other, accorded no rights and destined to remain at the bottom, regardless of accumulated wealth or education. And lower still are Dalit women.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Writing With Fire Chronicles the Valiant, Courageous Work of Female Journalists in India

Boasting a population of more than one billion people, India is a complex and complicated society, one driven by a deeply ingrained, deeply patriarchal caste system, devastating income inequality and, more recently, a conservative, nationalistic government that is doing more to divide the country than unite it. In Shushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas’s inspiring Writing with Fire, women from the country’s lowest caste, the Dalits (or “untouchables”), eschew their predetermined destinies in life’s lowest circumstances in favor of education and work outside the home, specifically as journalists with Khabar Lahariya, a newspaper based in the northern province of Uttar Pradesh. Founded in 2002, the weekly newspaper is run and written entirely by Dalit women, and as the filmmakers join them in 2016, they are in the process of developing a digital presence, a process that requires not just the shift of stories from the page to the screen but educating an entire newsroom on how to use cell phones, send emails and capture video.
CHICAGO, IL
pbs.org

“Writing With Fire:” Journalists on the Front Lines in India

A new documentary is being hailed as “the most inspiring journalism movie – maybe ever” by The Washington Post. "Writing With Fire" follows a group of journalists from India’s most marginalized caste, the Dalits, and their fight to keep India’s only female-led news outlet operating. The filmmakers discuss the project and what it reveals about India's relentless gender and caste discrimination.
MOVIES
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
Deadline

David Gulpilil Dies: ‘Rabbit-Proof Fence’, ‘Crocodile Dundee’ & ‘Charlie’s Country’ Actor Was 68

David Gulpilil, the revered Indigenous Australian actor and dancer, known for his performances in films such as Rabbit-Proof Fence, Crocodile Dundee, The Tracker and Walkabout, has died of cancer. He was 68. Gulpilil’s death was confirmed Monday in a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall. “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen – David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu,” he posted on social media. Gulpilil received mainstream recognition for his performances in blockbuster comedy Crocodile Dundee (1986) and Phillip...
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
persecution.org

Two Christians Accused of Blasphemy in Pakistan Released on Bail

11/22/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, two Christian nurses accused of blasphemy in Pakistan received bail and were released from prison in September. The decision was kept secret for almost two months to avoid backlash from Islamists, including the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan political party. On September...
WORLD
Variety

Afghan Actresses Decry Taliban Ban on Women in Entertainment: ‘An Artist Without Art is Basically Dead’

Leena Alam, one of Afghanistan’s best-known actresses, is in character as she explains facing an unthinkable choice. “Who would know better than me how dangerous it is to be a woman actress with the Taliban? You cannot inflict me with one more drop of fear than I already have,” says the California-based Alam as part of a virtual performance of a monologue for the LA Writers Center. “You offer me death and my children, or life without them? What would you do? I will go home.” Tearfully, Alam, who starred in popular shows such as feminist drama “Shereen,” rocks back and forth...
WORLD
moveablefest.com

Christopher Frierson on Carrying the Weight of the World on His Shoulders with “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand”

“I’m going to be amped and I can’t do nothin’ about it,” Earl “DMX” Simmons says, urging his manager Pat Gallo to resist the temptation of turning on the car radio as they head home to New York in “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand,” minutes removed from being released from a West Virginia prison. The hip-hop artist with the unforgettably gravelly growl can be seen in rare form after serving a 12-month stretch for tax evasion, ready to get on the road in an even greater way as there are plans afoot for a 20th anniversary tour for his landmark album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” but for now he’s just excited to get back to Yonkers with a bundle of pent-up energy from having little to do for a year besides write, meditate and read a few “Danielle Steel joints.”
CELEBRITIES
moveablefest.com

Patrick Imbert on Reaching New Heights with “The Summit of the Gods”

For much of the making of “The Summit of the Gods,” Patrick Imbert could easily identify with his lead character Makoto Fukamachi, a freelance reporter quite literally chasing down the story of Habu Joji, an elusive mountain climber who has his sights set on Mount Everest, but by the end of the challenging adaptation of Jiro Taniguchi manga series, he could likely relate more to the mountaineer.
MOVIES
Fast Company

I write about news for a living. This is why you need to turn off news notifications

There’s a ringing sound as I write this. There’s a ringing sound when I write anything. It reverberates like tinnitus. Several years ago, I started using an app from Twitter called TweetDeck to track my likes and retweets—they call tools like these social media dashboards, but they’re better understood as the vital signs for an internet dopamine junkie. One of the options in the app is to hear a shrill, school alarm bell sound anytime anyone interacts with one of your tweets.
INTERNET
moveablefest.com

Torquil Jones and Nirmal Purja on a Life Moving Mountains in “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible”

“It was a crazy idea, but it wasn’t a surprise to me – his brain doesn’t rest at all,” Suchi Purja says in “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” of her husband Nirmal “Nims” Purja, a Nepalese mountaineer whose plan to scale 14 mountains all greater than 8000 meters in height may not have fazed his wife but did sneak up on his fellow high-altitude climbers, who could only wonder even if Purja had the ambition to pull off such a feat, whether the elements would line up over the course of seven months to allow for it. Dubbed “Project Possible,” Purja’s earlier conquests of Dhaulagiri and Mount Everest had made him think the Himalayas could be climbed together in three phases and in the spring of 2019, he put together a trusted team of sherpas, climbers and cameramen to reach heights few ever have, though in taking great pains to document his travels, he allows others to see what he could both from the top of the mountain and the strength that comes from within oneself.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas Reflector

The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Gretchen Eick is an author, educator and publisher in Wichita. Once again, Texas is throwing its weight around like an overgrown and intimidating bully. As the […] The post The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

India’s Ram Charan on Working With Chiranjeevi, S.S. Rajamouli and Shankar (EXCLUSIVE)

Konidela Ram Charan Teja, popularly known as Ram Charan, one of the biggest stars of India’s Telugu-language film industry, is in the privileged position of working with three giants. Ram Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi and is sharing screen space with him in Koratala Siva’s “Acharya,” due a Feb. 4, 2022 release. He is currently filming a project identified as “RC15,” directed by Shankar Shanmugam, known for his big-budget extravaganzas including “Sivaji,” “Enthiran” (aka “Robot”) and “2.0,” all starring superstar Rajinikanth. And, Ram Charan and NTR Jr lead the cast of keenly anticipated blockbuster “RRR,” directed by “Baahubali” filmmaker S.S....
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Miracle Worker’ Showed Movies and TV Can Change How the World Sees Disability — for Better or Worse

When you grow up disabled, the names of other disabled or Deaf icons are always running through your mind — Helen Keller being one of the mainstays. Whether one is actually deaf or not, any perceived limitation causes someone to bring up the author and disability rights advocate, for good and ill. My earliest memories of Keller come from the place I’ve loved and chosen to cover for my career: the movie screen. Patty Duke’s Oscar nominated performance in 1962’s “The Miracle Worker” wasn’t the first movie about a disabled person I saw, but it was the most ubiquitous.  It’s an...
MOVIES
Deadline

’83’ Trailer: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Star In Cricket Drama

Here’s the debut trailer for ‘83, the Hindi-language sports drama starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the cricketer who led India to its first cricket World Cup. The film, which has had its release delayed several times by the pandemic, is scheduled to roll out on December 24. Before then, it will have its world premiere as the closing film of the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on December 15.
MOVIES

