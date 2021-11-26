Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh on Delivering the News Against All Odds in “Writing with Fire”

“It was a crazy idea, but it wasn’t a surprise to me – his brain doesn’t rest at all,” Suchi Purja says in “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” of her husband Nirmal “Nims” Purja, a Nepalese mountaineer whose plan to scale 14 mountains all greater than 8000 meters in height may not have fazed his wife but did sneak up on his fellow high-altitude climbers, who could only wonder even if Purja had the ambition to pull off such a feat, whether the elements would line up over the course of seven months to allow for it. Dubbed “Project Possible,” Purja’s earlier conquests of Dhaulagiri and Mount Everest had made him think the Himalayas could be climbed together in three phases and in the spring of 2019, he put together a trusted team of sherpas, climbers and cameramen to reach heights few ever have, though in taking great pains to document his travels, he allows others to see what he could both from the top of the mountain and the strength that comes from within oneself.

