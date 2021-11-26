ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Thanksgiving Leftovers Hack We'll Never Skip

By Rebecca Firkser
Food52
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is over. You’ve packed up all the leftovers you couldn’t eat or give away, and now the second marathon begins: how to turn it all into something you want to eat again. If you’ve roasted a turkey (or chicken) before, odds are you know to save that carcass to use...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Apple Cider Vinegar#Thanksgiving#Black Vinegar#Food Drink
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
wmar2news

Chick-fil-A will give you 2 free milkshakes for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s officially time for holiday treats, and if you have a...
RESTAURANTS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

Mashed Potato Croquette

Mashed potatoes are tasty in any form or fashion, and these fried delights are no exception. 1½ cups panko (Japanese bread crumbs) In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 2 inches; heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 340°. In a large bowl, stir...
RECIPES
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

7 Delicious Snack Ideas for People with Type 2 Diabetes

At some point along the way, snacking got a bad reputation as something you shouldn’t do. But choosing healthy snacks is actually smart for your overall health—especially if you have type 2 diabetes. Those with the condition don’t make enough insulin or don’t use insulin well. Insulin is something our bodies need to move glucose (sugar) into cells so it can be used for energy. When this process goes awry, it can cause high blood sugar levels.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifehacker

13 Foods That Should Be Banned From the Thanksgiving Dinner Table, According to Lifehacker Readers

Last week, while thinking about a particularly unimpressive turducken my family made one year, I asked what foods should be forever banned from the Thanksgiving dinner table. Quite the provocative question, considering holiday gatherings—and the food therein—is laden with childhood memories, nostalgia, and sentimental attachment. While some earnest readers pointed out that all food matters, many delivered the strong opinions we were hoping for—and we’ve rounded up the best responses here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Subway Announces 2 New Sandwiches and a Free 6-Inch Deal

The holidays are just around the corner, and Subway is giving fans some early gifts. The sandwich purveyor rolled out two new sandwich options: the Chicken and Bacon Ranch and Baja Chicken and Bacon. It's also rolling out a freebie deal that you're going to want to take advantage of.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy