Being a life-long resident of the Berkshires, I have lived in each section of the county (North, Central, and South). When my now wife, Amber, and I graduated from college, we were looking to rent an apartment with a short commute to our jobs. Amber worked at Kripalu and I was (still am) traveling to Great Barrington. We settled on a very inexpensive place in Lee. We were on the third floor, in a small apartment which was known as the maid's quarter. Though it was small, we had plenty of fun times including my proposal to Amber.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO