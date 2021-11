AUSTIN — On Friday, for the first time in nearly two months, Texas beat another football team. The day was gray and chilly, the fans scattered around Royal-Memorial Stadium a bit heavy-eyed for this 11 a.m. post-Thanksgiving kickoff. Their lethargy seemed to trickle down to the field at times, poisoning a few Longhorns who seemed more interested in just putting this whole seasonlong fiasco behind them.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO