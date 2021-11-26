ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

BODD to hold public hearing

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilties will hold a...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health advisers on Tuesday weighed the benefits and risks of a closely watched drug from Merck that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill for patients to take at home to treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration asked its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, weighing new information that it is less effective than first reported and may cause birth defects. A vote was expected Tuesday afternoon. The panel’s recommendations aren’t binding but often guide FDA decisions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
CBS News

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodd

Comments / 0

Community Policy